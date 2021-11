PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Paul Marsh to serve as Arizona State Mine Inspector upon Joe Hart’s retirement from Arizona state service. “Paul Marsh has over 25 years of industry experience and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the position,” said Governor Ducey. “He is a proven leader with strong communication skills and a history of working with safety standards and regulations. I’m confident his experience has given him all the tools needed to fill Inspector Joe Hart’s big shoes. Joe has been a stalwart of state government, serving in the Arizona Legislature for a decade before his election as Mine Inspector in 2006. He’s played an important role in overseeing the safety and regulations of Arizona’s mines — and I thank him for his many years of service.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO