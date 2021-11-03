CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than 100 World Leaders Promise to Stop Deforestation by the End of the Decade

By Precious Smith
natureworldnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than hundred global leaders have promised to stop and reverse deforestation as well as land degradation by 2030, with $19 billion in public and private funds to be invested in forest protection and restoration. World Leaders' Pledge to Protect and Restore Forests. Leaders from Brazil, Indonesia, and the...

kfgo.com

Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW (Reuters) – More than 100 global leaders late on Monday pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The joint statement at the COP26 climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Large rifts remain as United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline. A lot of the divide comes down to money, which nations have it and which do not. So it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. Democratic Congress members also joined the two-week climate conference in […]
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
IFLScience

World Commits To End Deforestation By 2030 At COP26

World leaders are set to end the era of deforestation and land degradation by 2030 in a huge new announcement at COP26. More than 100 leaders are ready to commit to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030 at the COP26 Forests & Land Use event today. Among...
AGRICULTURE
houstonianonline.com

First Promise That Glasgow Is Real: End Deforestation by 2030

More than 100 world leaders pledged to end deforestation by 2030 at the Glasgow Climate Summit. They also want to protect and restore forests. This makes the first big promise of this summit a reality. To combat deforestation, approximately 16.5 billion euros of public and private funds are released. Some...
ENVIRONMENT
bulletin-news.com

Over 100 Countries Promise to End Deforestation at Climate Talks

More than a hundred countries vowed on Tuesday to halt deforestation in the next decade, a commitment that scientists say is important to preventing climate change but has been made and broken in the past. The promise was lauded by Britain as the first major victory of the United Nations...
