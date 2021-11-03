2 Floors Evacuated When Fire Breaks Out In Dearborn Homes High-Rise

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a building in the Dearborn Homes public housing development – forcing the evacuation of two floors.

A small fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Chicago Housing Authority building at 2940 S. State ST.

But smoke conditions forced the evacuation of the fifth and sixth floors.

Firefighters late Wednesday afternoon were helping a disabled person on the sixth floor exit.

No injuries were reported.