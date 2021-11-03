CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Finding Kendrick Johnson’ Documentary to Debut on Starz (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caBjg_0cluGDg900

Starz has acquired “ Finding Kendrick Johnson ,” setting a December 2021 release date for writer-director Jason Pollock ’s new documentary as part of the network’s holiday slate.

Narrated by Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”) and produced by Malcolm D. Lee (“Space Jam 2,” “Girls Trip”) alongside Pollock, “Finding Kendrick Johnson” is the product of an undercover, four-year investigation into the case of Kendrick Johnson, who was 17 years old when he was found dead in a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in 2013.

The documentary follows the course of events after an initial — and widely considered to be botched — investigation when the state of Georgia ruled KJ’s death accidental from positional asphyxiation. As shown in the documentary, the Johnson family hired their own forensic pathologist, who not only concluded Johnson’s death to be from non-accidental blunt force trauma, but openly spoke about the fact that any medical examiner should not rule a death due to positional asphyxiation unless the lungs weigh three to four times the normal weight. According to the state of Georgia’s own medical records, Johnson’s lungs were a normal weight. To this day, the state has not changed the cause of death on Johnson’s death certificate.

After immense public pressure, the Johnson case was reopened in March 2021 by Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, and Pollock has expressed hopes that “Finding Kendrick Johnson” will “shed light on the new evidence he uncovered during his investigation.” Those findings include: an un-redacted FBI report, missing video footage from Lowndes High School and testimony from government whistleblower Mitch Credle, a DC homicide detective who investigated the case and has been openly speaking about what he discovered, including what he believes was an obstruction of justice within the FBI.

In a statement announcing the acquisition, which comes after a successful U.S. theatrical release and Academy-qualifying Los Angeles run last month, Pollock said, “Our entire team is just thrilled to be working with Starz again. After the amazing job they did with my last film ‘Stranger Fruit’ [about the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown], it was a no-brainer to bring them my next one. Starz is a network that understands our culture like no one else in the game.”

Producer Lee seconded Pollock’s sentiments, adding, “The case of KJ is truly one of the most important stories of our time.”

In addition to Pollock and Lee, “Finding Kendrick Johnson” is also produced by Amy McCampbell and Morgan J. Freeman. Lewis is also an executive producer on the project, alongside Hill Harper, Elizabeth Hurwitz, Dia Sokol Savage, Kurt Engfehr and Lenny Beckerman. The documentary, a Boom Content production, is edited by Pollock and Kurt Engfehr, with illustrations by Nikkolas Smith, cinematography by Dennis A. Mills and an original score by Dan Edinberg.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cannes Documentary ‘Jane by Charlotte’ Sells to International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s directorial debut “Jane by Charlotte,” a documentary about her model-actor mother Jane Birkin, is set to travel to major territories. Represented in international markets by The Party Film Sales, the feature world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to play at a flurry of film festivals, including New York and Colcoa in Los Angeles. The film, which portrays Birkin, an actor, singer-songwriter and fashion icon who was Serge Gainsbourg’s longtime lover, has been acquired for Canada (Maison 4:3), Benelux (Piece of Magic), Italy (Wanted), Portugal (Zero Em Comportamento), Spain (Filmin), Switzerland (Ado), Scandinavia (Non Stop Entertainment), Russia/CIS...
MOVIES
Variety

International Documentary Association Reveals Grant Winners – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

GRANTS The International Documentary Association (IDA) will award grants totalling $105,000 to five films through its Pare Lorentz Documentary Fund on the theme, “Challenging White Supremacy.” The films are “Aanikoobijigan” (Adam Khalil, director; Zack Khalil, director; Steve Holmgren, producer; Francesca Alfano, producer; Tiffany Sia, co-producer; Grace Remington, co-producer); “Brigidy Bram: The Life and Mind of Kendal Hanna” (Laura Gamse, director/producer; Kareem Mortimer, director/producer); “Home Is Somewhere Else” (Carlos Hagerman, co-director/producer; Jorge Villalobos, co-director); “The Quiet Part” (working title) (Rachel Lauren Mueller, director; Ariel Tilson, producer); and “Yintah” (Michael Toledano, director/producer; Jennifer Wickham, producer; Franklin López, producer; Brenda Michell, producer). In addition, filmmakers Ilse...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Take’: Dwayne Johnson Pledges No More Guns on Sets; ‘Eternals’ Awards Chances

Large-scale movie premieres are back in Hollywood, with Netflix’s “Red Notice” and Disney’s “Encanto” rolling out the carpet this week. In this episode of “The Take,” we discuss Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s pledge to stop using real guns on his productions in response to the tragedy on the set of “Rust.” Meanwhile, “Encanto,” Disney’s 60th animated feature, is one of its best and could be a serious contender in the Oscar race.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: ANIMATED FEATURE and DOCUMENTARY FEATURE (October)

There is a very good chance that history will be made at the Oscars this season when – if – Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s thrilling and emotional film Flee is nominated for both Animated Feature and Documentary Feature. We just saw a few years ago a film nominated for both Documentary...
MOVIES
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Pledges to Stop Using Real Guns on His Productions, Following ‘Rust’ Tragedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Dwayne Johnson’s new movie for Netflix, “Red Notice,” stars three of the biggest celebrities on the planet — Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot — and is one of many Hollywood films that feature firearms for the sake of action-packed storylines. “Red Notice,” which launches on the streaming service on Nov. 12, followed very careful safety protocols on-set, as most productions do. But after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust,” Johnson is pledging to stop using real firearms on all projects that are produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions. “First of all, I was heartbroken,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Mubi Buys Climate Change Documentary ‘Invisible Demons’ Following Cannes Film Festival Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Mubi has acquired rights to climate change documentary “Invisible Demons” and plans to release the film in select U.S. theaters and on the company’s streaming platform in 2022. Directed by Rahul Jain, “Invisible Demons” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and later played at the Zurich Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. The movie will have its U.S. premiere at DOC NYC in November. “Invisible Demons” shines a light on the increasingly urgent global climate crisis. Mubi, which functions as a streaming service, a film distributor and a production company, says the film offers new perspective on the clear...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Malcolm D. Lee
Variety

Bruce Campbell Plays a Retired Rock Star in Hallmark Holiday Film ‘One December Night’: Watch Exclusive Clip

Horror icon Bruce Campbell is playing a much different role this holiday season: a retired rock star. In the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film “One December Night,” premiering on the network on Nov. 13 at 10:01 p.m. ET, Campbell portrays Steve Bedford, a former member of the legendary rock duo Bedford & Sullivan. The band had a hit song, titled “One December Night,” but broke up when Mike Sullivan (Peter Gallagher) showed up unable to play a sold-out show 10 years ago. But when Mike’s estranged daughter Quinn (Eloise Mumford) and Steve’s son Jason (Brett Dalton) are tasked with putting together a...
MOVIES
Variety

Murdered ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robert Knox at Center of New Documentary, Woodcut International Takes Global Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Woodcut International has boarded “(K)nox: The Rob Knox Story,” a feature documentary about the tragic story of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” actor Robert Knox, who was stabbed to death at the age of 18. Woodcut will executive produce the film and act as worldwide distributor. Knox (picture above, left, alongside his mother Sally) had just finished filming for “Half-Blood Prince” in 2008 when he was stabbed in south-east London while protecting his younger brother. A perpetrator was subsequently charged and sentenced for the murder. Knox had previously appeared in Keira Knightley film “King Arthur” and, before his death, had reportedly been...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Treasure Hunters’ Documentary, Based on New York Magazine Article, in the Works From Netflix and Director Theo Love (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker Theo Love is directing “Treasure Hunters,” a documentary feature based on the New York Magazine article “The Great 21st-Century Treasure Hunt.” Netflix will distribute the documentary, with Vox Media Studios and Nomadica Films set to produce. Benjamin Wallace wrote the article that inspired the non-fiction film, which was published in November of 2020. The lengthy read captures an epic 10-year “sometimes maddening, occasionally deadly, brainscrambling” search for gold in the Rockies. The documentary’s official logline reads: “‘Treasure Hunters’ follows the true story of Forrest Fenn, an art collector, who buried a $2 million treasure in 2010 filled with rare gold coins in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Documentary#Fbi#Lowndes High School#Un
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
MOVIES
Variety

LevelK’s Dark Comedy ‘Samuel’s Travels’ Sells to North America (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK’s dark comedy “Samuel’s Travels” has sold to Cranked Up Films for North America and the Caribbeans following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. Directed by Aik Karapetian (People out there, The man in the orange jacket, Firstborn), the Latvian-Belgian movie follows Sam, a foreigner who gets lost in the remotest part of Eastern Europe, on the edges of a mythical forest, while searching for his biological father Lagzdins. A minor road accident leads to a chance meeting with a pig-farmer’s daughter whose kind hospitality is a smoke screen to capturing him and making him a slave on the...
MOVIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
Variety

Studiocanal’s Hit Thriller ‘Black Box’ Finds U.S. Home (EXCLUSIVE)

“Black Box,” Studiocanal’s flight-themed French thriller with Pierre Niney (“Yves Saint Laurent”) has been acquired by Distrib Films for U.S. distribution. Directed by Yann Gozlan, the movie had its North American premiere on Nov. 5 at Colcoa, the French film and series festival in Los Angeles. The movie, which also stars Marine Vacth (“Young And Beautiful”) reteams Niney with Gozlan following “A Perfect Man.” Niney stars as a skilled black box analyst investigating the deadly crash of a brand new aircraft. As he uncovers disturbing details, he has to deal with the fact that his wife (Vacth) happens to work for the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Kristen Stewart Begins Casting for Her Directorial Debut ‘The Chronology of Water’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s been known for some time that actor Kristen Stewart has been gearing up for a trip behind the camera with her the adaptation of the memoir “The Chronology of Water.” For an upcoming episode of the “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast,” Stewart spoke with Variety about the feature and its current status, which is currently casting for the lead role of author Lidia Yuknavitch. “We’re casting right now,” Stewart says. “We’ve been putting together and have been thinking about this for a really long time. I’m so stoked. It’s taken the time it’s needed. Some of these take a decade to...
MOVIES
Variety

Romantic Comedies ’70 Is Just a Number,’ ‘Till Sun Rises’ Debut at AFM, Trailers Released (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Picture Tree International has picked up global sales rights to two Scandinavian romantic comedies – the Finland’s “70 Is Just a Number,” about an aging female pop singer, and Sweden’s “Till Sun Rises,” about two lovers who escape their respective marriages to come together at night with the help of an ancient and magic book. PTI will launch sales on the films at AFM, prior to their local releases via Nordisk Film: Dec. 29 and Dec. 25, respectively. “70 Is Just a Number” is directed by Finnish comedy queen Johanna Vuoksenmaa, who directed “21 Ways to Ruin Your Marriage” – the...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy