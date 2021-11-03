CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans welcome Peterson, ready for life 'AD'

By TERRY MCCORMICK Main Street Nashville
mainstreet-nashville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife began AD for the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday. AD is short for Adrian Peterson's nickname of “All Day,” as the 36-year-old running back was on the practice field for the first time as a Titan. AD also stands for “After Derrick,” which is where the Titans find themselves...

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
NESN

Adrian Peterson Passed On This Opportunity Before Joining Titans

If Adrian Peterson was ready to call it quits on his NFL career as the 2021 season got underway, the veteran running back had a noteworthy gig waiting for him. Peterson, 36, signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on Nov. 2, mere days after all-world RB Derrick Henry went down with a season-ending foot injury. The 15th-year pro since has been promoted to the Titans’ active roster, and he’ll be available to play Sunday night when Tennessee visits the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
Person
Adrian Peterson
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey for ‘dirty stuff’

The Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams are done with their date in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL regular season, but Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is still hot. Brown is apparently ticked off by the actions on the field by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom the Titans wideout called out after the contest, per Nick Gray of the Tennessean.
NFL
Fox News

Titans' Adrian Peterson unsatisfied after 'OK' debut

Making his season debut on Sunday night, Titans running back Adrian Peterson failed to live up to his lofty standards. "I felt like it was OK," Peterson said after the game. "I think we left a lot out there as a running back group. I know I did as well. As we continue to get practice and get reps in, we’ll continue to build that chemistry with those guys up front."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Rams#American Football
On3.com

Adrian Peterson makes history on Sunday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans traveled out west to face off against the Los Angeles Rams. Along the way toward a win, newly signed running back Adrian Peterson decided he was going to make some history. Peterson rushed for his 125th career touchdown against the Rams, typing Walter Peyton at No. 11...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Adrian Peterson scores touchdown in Titans debut

In his first game with the Tennessee Titans, Adrian Peterson scored a touchdown, sealing a 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football.”. It was tough sledding for Peterson and the Titans’ ground game as a whole in its first game without Derrick Henry, as Tennessee could only muster 69 yards on the ground, 21 of which came from Peterson.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 victory over Rams

After a dominant upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and select players reacted to their impressive Week 9 result. The most interesting quote comes from Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who got into it with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a few occasions on Sunday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

Titans Expected To Workout RB Adrian Peterson This Week

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are expected to bring in free agent RB Adrian Peterson for a workout this week following the news that Derrick Henry could be out for the season with a foot injury. This is the first reported interest in Peterson since the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adrian Peterson opens up on the decision to sign with the Titans

Adrian Peterson agreed to join the Tennessee Titans on a free agent deal earlier this week. This is Peterson’s fifth team in the last five seasons. The Titans were on the lookout for a free agent running back after Derrick Henry suffered a notable foot injury during their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. And now, not only have they signed Peterson but have also made the move to place him on the active roster ahead of their Week 9 road encounter with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Adrian Peterson

Jaguars’ DE Josh Allen is currently assessing his career ahead of his matchup with the Bills and QB Josh Allen. “I know we’re about to play against another freaking Josh [Allen]. Got a little beef with that but he’s been a helluva player,” Allen said, via Pro Football Focus. “You know, I definitely wanna be one of those guys that people talk about and people know about. I want to be respected by my peers. I know it’s not given. I know I have to work it and I’m gonna work my ass off just to be the best out there and get my name called as, ‘OK, this dude’s a top guy in the NFL that you need to keep an eye on.’ So, that’s one of my goals, earning the respect of my peers and go out there and have fun.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Ex Adrian Peterson Signs with Titans: NFL Tracker

The Washington Football Team is building, and they have plenty of needs to fill. So, it's time to take a look at who we suggests the franchise should select and what the rest of the NFL world thinks, too. Keep it here, and check in often. We'll keep you updated.
NFL
AllTitans

Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

No one can say that Brett Favre walked away from the NFL too soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback hung on for another three years following his final season with the Green Bay Packers and was 41 years old in his final campaign, 2010. That last season was also his second with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was teammates with Adrian Peterson.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Adrian Peterson to Work out for Titans After Derrick Henry injury

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly concerned that Derrick Henry suffered a Jones fracture in his foot on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, an injury that could potentially end his regular season at the very least. In the wake of that injury, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Titans...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy