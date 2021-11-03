CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Fully Equipped With Body Cams

By Mike Leischner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — During Marathon County’s Public Safety Committee Meeting on Wednesday, an agenda item highlighted the usage of body cameras. Marathon County Chief Deputy Chad Billeb informed the...

NBC News

Aaron Rodgers says he takes 'full responsibility' for people feeling 'misled' by comments on Covid vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sidelined by Covid-19, acknowledged Tuesday that he "misled some people" about his vaccination status. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM, Rodgers confirmed that he is unvaccinated, claimed that he is allergic to vaccines and that he has taken ivermectin, said he is the victim of a “woke mob” and acknowledged that he has been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
CNN

13 senior Trump administration officials violated Hatch Act, report finds

(CNN) — Thirteen senior Trump administration officials violated the Hatch Act, according to a report from the US Office of Special Counsel that was released on Tuesday. Eleven of those senior Trump officials allegedly violated the Hatch Act by "campaigning on behalf of President Trump's reelection" during 18 official interviews or media appearances, and two of them committed violations related to 2020 Republican National Convention, the report said. The agency, which is charged with investigating Hatch Act violations, also found that some Trump administration officials "intentionally ignored the law's requirements and tacitly or expressly approved of senior administration officials violating the law."
