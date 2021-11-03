Liverpool, Ajax cruise into Champions League knockout rounds

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte declared himself happy with their goalless draw at Everton despite a frustrating afternoon at Goodison Park The home side had the better of the game, but Giovani Lo Celso perhaps came closest to scoring with a shot against a post two minutes from time.However, although Spurs extended their Premier League run without an effort on target to three hours and 47 minutes, their Italian manager was satisfied to start with a point, having taken charge for the first time in the Europa League in midweek.“Honestly, I have to be happy for different reasons,” he said.“The...
