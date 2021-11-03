CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool, Ajax cruise into Champions League knockout rounds

By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — Liverpool and Ajax extended their perfect winning records in the Champions League...

www.timesdaily.com

fearthewall.com

Champions League Match Preview: BVB Looks for Redemption in Ajax Rematch

It’s not very often that a team has a chance to redeem itself so quickly after a calamitous defeat, but that’s the exact situation that Borussia Dortmund will find themselves in tomorrow, when they host AFC Ajax for the second time in the Champions League. It was only two weeks ago that Ajax absolutely steamrolled BVB 4-0 in Amsterdam, sending the black-and-yellows back to Germany with their tails between their legs. Dortmund have done well to right the ship in their other competitions since then, but will now need to step up to the plate and save some face. Both a trip to the Champions League knockout round and their pride are on the line.
UEFA
Daily Herald

Ajax beats 10-man Dortmund to reach Champions League last 16

DORTMUND, Germany -- Ajax finally wore down a tenacious 10-man Borussia Dortmund team to win 3-1 and book its place in the Champions League knockout stages Wednesday. Despite a first-half red card, Dortmund led the game until Dusan Tadic leveled the score for Ajax in the 72nd minute, before goals from SÃ©bastien Haller and Davy Klaassen gave Ajax the win. It's the first time Ajax has gone beyond the Champions League group stage since its surprise run to the semifinals in 2018-19.
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

Lyon, Frankfurt reach Europa League knockout rounds

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D.
UEFA
The Independent

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

AC Milan face Inter Milan at San Siro on Sunday evening in the first Derby della Madonnina of the Serie A season.The rossonerihave started the season strongly domestically, winning 10 and drawing one of their 11 fixtures so far this campaign, leaving them second in the table behind leaders Napoli on goal difference.Champions Inter sit in third place but with a seven-point deficit to the top spots after dropping points on four occasions since the season began, but have bounced back by winning their last two against Udinese and Empoli.AC Milan drew against Porto in the Champions League in midweek,...
UEFA
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon as both Rafael Benitez and Antonio Conte try to turn around their respective sides’ poor form in very different circumstances.The Spaniard enjoyed a strong start after joining the Blues in a shock move this summer but has seen his team lose their last three Premier League fixtures in a row, including shipping five at home to Watford in an atrocious collapse at the end of the second half in front of a livid home crowd.Follow Everton vs Tottenham LIVEConte meanwhile is taking charge of his first game in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham result: Antonio Conte shown size of the task by underwhelming draw

It is a godsend that Antonio Conte’s forte is fixing a mess, because he has found himself in charge of an almighty one at Tottenham. They were outmuscled by an Everton side low on confidence and missing core parts of their spine, being quite fortunate to exit Goodison Park with a point.Conte had won all three of his first league tests in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter by an aggregate score of 10-2, but Spurs couldn’t even muster a shot on target.The showdown pitted the tactical wits of a manager already adored before having the chance to get his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham United face Liverpool in East London on Sunday afternoon as they look to overtake the Reds in the Premier League table.The Hammers are enjoying an excellent start to the season, including knocking out Manchester United and Manchester City on their way to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, topping their Europa League group by four points, and knocking on the door of a Champions League spot in the domestic standings.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool’s early season form has been strong too and they are already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

West Ham end Liverpool's unbeaten run as Villa sack Smith

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday to end the Reds' 25-match unbeaten run as struggling Aston Villa fired manager Dean Smith on a day of high drama in the Premier League. Earlier, Villa announced they had sacked manager Smith after five straight Premier League defeats -- less than 24 hours after bottom club Norwich dismissed their boss, Daniel Farke.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘I have to be happy’ – New Spurs boss Antonio Conte satisfied despite stalemate

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte declared himself happy with their goalless draw at Everton despite a frustrating afternoon at Goodison Park The home side had the better of the game, but Giovani Lo Celso perhaps came closest to scoring with a shot against a post two minutes from time.However, although Spurs extended their Premier League run without an effort on target to three hours and 47 minutes, their Italian manager was satisfied to start with a point, having taken charge for the first time in the Europa League in midweek.“Honestly, I have to be happy for different reasons,” he said.“The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG want Fifa to take action after Lionel Messi’s Argentina call-up

Paris Saint-Germain are asking Fifa to intervene in Lionel Messi’s Argentina call-up which the club’s sporting director Leonardo has branded “illogical”.Messi is currently rehabbing knee and hamstring pain and is unavailable to play for the French side but Argentina have called the six-time Ballon d’Or winner up for international duty anyway.“We do not agree to let a player go by selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase.,” Leonardo said.”“It is not logical, and these types of situations deserve a real agreement with Fifa.”Messi has missed a lot of this season for...
The Independent

‘No doubt’ Antonio Conte can turn Tottenham around, Ben Davies insists

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has no doubts new manager Antonio Conte will find the solution to their current problems.The goalless draw at Everton, marking former Chelsea boss Conte’s return to the Premier League, extended Spurs’ run without a shot at goal in the league to three hours and 47 minutes.It is no surprise that has resulted in just one point from the last three domestic fixtures, although a first clean sheet since August gave Conte some encouragement at the other end of the pitch.“We’ve got a lot to work on and a lot to improve on. Antonio is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal players after Claudio Ranieri accusation

Mikel Arteta defended his Arsenal players after Watford boss Claudio Ranieri accused them of a lack of respect in the build-up to Emile Smith Rowe’s winning goal.Smith Rowe struck in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Hornets, who had Juraj Kucka sent off late on.The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the Premier League heading into the international break, with the result a battling one after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved.Bukayo Saka and Aubameyang also had the ball in the back of the net only to see both efforts ruled out for offside.But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad for first time as Gareth Southgate hit by injuries

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been called to the England squad for the first time after making an impressive start to the season with the Gunners. The 21-year-old has scored in all of his past three games, playing a key role in Arsenal’s resurgence following the team’s poor start to the season.Smith Rowe was originally called up to the Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad on Monday following a series of withdrawals. Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness while his teammate Luke Shaw is being monitored as per...
SOCCER

