HARRINGTON, Del. – A reported domestic dispute in Harrington led to strangulation and assault charges for a man over the weekend. According to police, the call came in shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers on patrol responded to the report at a residence on Cozy Court, learning that the adult female victim and the suspect, 51-year-old Willie Boyette Jr., got gotten into an argument inside the residence. During the course of the argument, Boyette allegedly assaulted the victim, causing facial injuries, and threatened to kill the victim.

HARRINGTON, DE ・ 8 DAYS AGO