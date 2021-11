Serie A champions Inter Milan face local rivals AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday night, knowing they need a victory in order to keep their hopes of retaining the Scudetto alive.The Nerazzuri are seven points behind their local rivals and leaders Napoli in the standings, sitting in third place having dropped four points in their 11 matches so far this season under new manager Simone Inzaghi, who arrived from Lazio in summer to replaced the departed Antonio Conte.Milan, meanwhile, are in fine fettle in the league and have only drawn one of their eleven games, against Juventus back in...

