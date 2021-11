Okay, all of you Little House on the Prairie fans are not going to want to miss this one. Alison Arngrim will be starring in a new film called Even In Dreams. For those who don’t remember, Alison Arngrim is best known for her role in the famous NBC television series Little House on the Prairie. In the show, she played the antagonist role of Nellie Oleson from 1974 to 1983. Her performance became a cultural reference to what the spoiled “bad girl” looked like throughout the 1970s.

