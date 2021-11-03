CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucKSE_0cluCSWy00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won't be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).

“It was just crazy, man,” Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “Got to have that next-man-up mentality. That’s the leader of our team, so yeah, it was just crazy news.”

NFL officials are planning to review how the Packers have handled COVID-19 related protocols.

“The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing with the Packers.”

Before the NFL issued its statement, LaFleur defended the way the Packers have followed health protocols within their facility.

“I watch what these guys do,” LaFleur said. “You know, I can only speak to our football space, but yeah, absolutely. We’ve got cameras everywhere. I think our guys do an outstanding job with it. And it’s just unfortunate. It’s not like this thing can’t happen to anybody. It’s happened to a lot of people outside of this building."

LaFleur didn’t speculate on how long Rodgers might be out.

Rodgers isn't the only Packers player to deal with the coronavirus recently. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers placed both Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

“It’s going around, and it happens,” running back Aaron Jones said. “I’ve had COVID. Many others in the locker room have had COVID. It’s just unfortunate.”

Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career. The third-stringer, Kurt Benkert, is on the practice squad but was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday. That leaves Love as the lone available quarterback on Green Bay's roster, at least for now.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive last week and also missed the Cardinals game. LaFleur said he’s hopeful that Barry and Adams will both be back at practice Thursday.

Love’s lone regular-season game appearances came when he played the fourth quarter of a 38-3 season-opening loss to New Orleans, and took three kneel-downs at the end of a 35-17 victory over Detroit. LaFleur said Love has been working primarily with the scout team since the start of the season.

LaFleur says he liked the way Love responded to the likelihood of starting Sunday's game.

“We talk about having that no-flinch mentality and I didn’t see any flinch in him,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s excited about the opportunity. I think he’ll prepare the right way and give it everything he has.”

Love will try to lead his team to victory in his first career start, something Dallas' Cooper Rush and the New York Jets' Mike White both did last Sunday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was quick to point that out Wednesday.

“You just watched this last weekend,” Reid said. “Two quarterbacks came in that hadn’t had an opportunity to play much, if at all, and won games. So, our guys are aware of that. You get yourself ready to play.”

Vaccinated players who test positive are allowed to return after they have two negative tests that are taken at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive are isolated for at least 10 days.

Rodgers was asked at an Aug. 26 media session whether he had been vaccinated.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers replied. “You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

LaFleur would not comment on Rodgers' Aug. 26 use of the “immunized” and if it might be seen as misleading if the quarterback was unvaccinated.

“That’s a great question for Aaron,” LaFleur said. “I’m not going to comment on it.”

Jones, whose father died April 6 from of complications from COVID-19, declined comment on Rodgers' vaccination status. But the Pro Bowl running back added he wouldn't consider it selfish if a teammate opted against getting vaccinated.

“I don’t think it’s a selfish decision,” Jones said. “I mean, there’s guys across the league who are not vaccinated. And to say that they’re not committed to their team, I think that that’s not true. He’s our leader ... he’s 100% committed to this team, just like anybody else is in this locker room.”

Green Bay owns a 3 ½-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in the NFC Central, giving the Packers a nice cushion as they deal with their quarterback's absence.

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Aaron Rodgers At Halloween Party Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers is winning Halloween. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed earlier this season that he was growing his hair out for a Halloween costume. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had been growing out his hair for months with a perfect Halloween costume in mind. “This has been a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Vikings#American Football#Packers Qb Aaron Rodgers#Ap#Covid
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith has theory about how Aaron Rodgers got Covid-19

On Wednesday. news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had not only tested positive for Covid-19 but he had never been vaccinated in the first place. While it remains unclear how Rodgers got the virus and there are plenty of questions regarding the way he’s handled himself in this situation, there are also lots of opinions out there about him.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady has hilarious take on Aaron Rodgers taunting Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers brought us one of the best moments of Week 6 when he ruthlessly taunted Chicago Bears fans, and Tom Brady seemed to enjoy it as much as anyone. During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM Radio, Brady sarcastically congratulated Rodgers on becoming a “shareholder of the Bears.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers gets a 90-day break from COVID testing, “close contact” rules

The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate genius surely won’t be complaining.
NFL
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

235
Followers
996
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy