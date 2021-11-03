CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The stench of Tory sleaze is growing ever stronger

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe got away with it – at least for now. It is possible that, in some months’ time, and after some performative, quasi-judicial display, Owen Paterson will indeed have the lobbying allegations against him upheld. He will then end up being suspended from the...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is too weak to stop the government trashing parliament

Not that anyone seemed to notice, or care, but Sir Lindsay Hoyle celebrated his second birthday as speaker of the House of Commons last Thursday. I doubt there was much of a party atmosphere in Speaker’s House.The momentous anniversary fell on the very day the government dramatically abandoned its plan to oust the independent parliamentary commissioner for standards, get their old Brexiteer comrade Owen Paterson off the hook for corruption, and help Boris Johnson escape scrutiny about who paid for his flat refurbishment and freebie holidays.It was towards the end of what Mr Speaker himself called a “dark week” for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MP given police protection after receiving threats blames ‘anger’ over Tory sleaze

A Labour MP has revealed how a man was arrested at Westminster for threatening him and blamed “anger” over allegations of Tory sleaze for the incident.Andy McDonald has now been given police protection for events in his Middlesbrough constituency, after the man – who was already known to the police – travelled to London demanding to see him.He said the constituent had previously been in possession of a weapon, making the incident frightening for both him and his family.It comes after Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, received threats from members of the public after a Cabinet minister...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Boris Johnson urged to apologise by senior Tory amid sleaze row

Boris Johnson has been urged by a senior Tory MP to apologise for his handling of the sleaze row that has engulfed his party in the wake of Owen Paterson being reprimanded. With backbench Conservatives still smarting after the Government performed a standards reform U-turn last week, former chief whip Mark Harper said the Prime Minister should say sorry to both the public and MPs.
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson under fire as MPs debate standards system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure to appear before British lawmakers debating the standards system Monday, as days of sleaze and cronyism claims against his government intensified with new revelations. MPs will hold an emergency afternoon debate amid calls for an independent inquiry into the mounting allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. It follows outrage at efforts last week to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson shouldn’t attend emergency Commons sleaze debate, cabinet minister says

Boris Johnson doesn’t need to attend an emergency debate in the Commons on standards and sleaze and can follow proceedings on television from his office, a cabinet minister has said.It comes after Sir Keir Starmer insisted that a no-show by the prime minister at the parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.Just last week the government was forced into a humiliating U-turn over the decision to block Mr Paterson’s 30-day suspension with plans to create a Conservative-dominated committee to rewrite sleaze rules...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tory#The Conservative Party#Conservatives
The Independent

What did Owen Paterson do? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal

Boris Johnson’s government is mired in sleaze claims after No 10 tried to save Conservative Party MP Owen Paterson from suspension while seeking to rip up the Commons disciplinary process.On Thursday Mr Paterson dramatically resigned as an MP after Mr Johnson U-turned and allowed a fresh vote on his suspension over a breach in lobbying rules, and retreated on plans to rewrite conduct rules. So what was the Tory MP found to have done wrong? Why did the government U-turn? And how do the parties now agree on a disciplinary procedure following the saga described by...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Running scared’: Tories join attack on Boris Johnson as he dodges sleaze debate

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” after he dodged scrutiny in parliament of his botched attempt to save a Tory MP from punishment for sleaze.Conservative MPs joined attacks on the prime minister after he dodged a three-hour emergency debate in the House of Commons prompted by his failed bid to rewrite parliament’s standards rules.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that after “giving the green light to corruption” by trying to get his ally Owen Paterson off the hook last week, the prime minster had chosen to “cower away” rather than face the music and apologise.And Conservative former...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leave Boris Johnson alone – this exotic creature is Labour’s greatest asset

I address you today to ask you to give whatever support you can to the Society for the Protection of Boris Johnson, the SPBJ, and my remarks are especially directed to the opposition parties. Leave him alone. Until the recent past Boris Johnson, a richly decorated and exotic creature, instantly recognisable by its plumed headdress and sleazy habits, has been a ubiquitous species, breeding and feeding freely across its terrain, often brazenly ignoring weaker predators such as Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson. Now, due to catastrophic political climate change, Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly endangered. The creature has become...
POLITICS
The Independent

Owen Paterson: Tory minister claims no 'wider problem' of corruption in politics

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said she doesn’t think there is a “wider problem” with corruption in politics as BBC’s Dan Walker quizzed her on what she thinks about Boris Johnson potentially not attending a debate on the issue. Walker accused her of not taking the issues seriously, and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Dan Walker asks Tory MP if she is taking sleaze scandal ‘seriously’

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker grilled a Conservative MP regarding reported sleaze in the Conservative party. Mr Walker asked MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan if she was taking the matter "seriously". The Secretary of State for International Trade appeared on the morning programme to discuss the upcoming MP emergency debate amid the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Questions over moonlighting MPs

Top story: MPs seeking lucrative roles ‘should step down’. Hello, Warren Murray here to bring things into focus this Tuesday morning. More than a quarter of Conservative MPs have second jobs with firms whose activities range from gambling to private healthcare, making about £5m in extra earnings in a year, Guardian analysis has found. The register of MPs’ interests shows it to be the case for more than 90 out of 360 Tories, compared with three from Labour. The row over sleaze, including “egregious lobbying” by the veteran backbencher Owen Paterson on behalf of companies that paid him over £100,000 a year, has focused attention on moonlighting by MPs. On Monday Steve Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, rejected the idea of banning second jobs but said they must understand that “in performing their parliamentary duties they are expected to act in the public interest”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to apologise over Owen Paterson sleaze scandal in parliament

Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to apologise to the country for his handling of the corruption scandal engulfing the government.The Labour leader said a no-show by the prime minister at a parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which saw the government attempt to scrap a standards watchdog to support the MP.And other opposition parties on Sunday night pushed for a sleaze inquiry to be set up.Labour took to the airwaves on Sunday hunting for resignations – with shadow Commons leader Thangam...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg must resign over Owen Paterson scandal, Labour says

Jacob Rees-Mogg should resign a leader of the House of Commons over the Owen Paterson scandal, Labour has said.Speaking on Sunday morning Thangam Debbonaire said the Tory MPs position had become "untenable" after he led efforts to neuter parliament's standards watchdog and let a rule-breaking MP off the hook.She joins calls from the chair of the standards committee Chris Bryant who on Friday said Mr Rees-Mogg had "created a crisis in parliament".Ms Debbonaire, Labour's shadow leader of the house, also urged Boris Johnson to to “consider his position this weekend and takes steps to repair the reputation ... of politics.”.And...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Tory chiefs fear anti-sleaze backlash in Owen Paterson by-election

Tory Party chiefs fear being hit by an anti-sleaze backlash in the by-election for Owen Paterson’s vacant seat as political opponents seek to exploit the lobbying row. Figures involved in planning for the vote fear Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates will repeatedly bring up the debacle which saw Mr Paterson resign as an MP on Thursday.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy