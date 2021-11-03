CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Central swim teams win state

By Editorials
Cover picture for the articleMADISON — Both the boys and girls swim teams at Madison Central dominated the pool and took home the state title during the state championship swim meet recently in Tupelo. Bridget Carmody, head swim coach at Madison Central, said this victory for the boys was their second consecutive state championship, and...

