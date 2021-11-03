Madison Central swim teams win state

The men's swim and dive team topped Austin College 330-302 in the Hendrix College Relays Friday night in Conway. The Eagles lost to Hendrix College 400-306. In the 300 fly relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 2:57.62. In the 300 back relay, the Eagles placed second with a time of 3:08.10. In the 300 breast stroke relay, the Eagles placed second with a time of 3:42.86. In the 800 free relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 8:03.33. In the 500 free relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 5:03.49. In the 400 medley relay, the Eagles placed second with a time of 3:53.67. In the 1500 free relay, the Eagles placed third with a time of 16:40.91. In the 400 medley relay, the Eagles placed second with a time of 4:51.79. In the 200 free relay, the Eagles placed fourth with a time of 1:39.51.

CONWAY, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO