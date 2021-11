When I tell my friends that I'm going to brine my turkey, they look at me like I'm from another planet! You're going to do what?!. Most of you will be fixing a frozen turkey, with the self-basting stuff inside of it. But, guess what's in that...Gluten. Doug cannot have that kind, because he has Celiac Disease. Turkeys without the basting stuff are super dry. After years of suffering through dry turkey...Basically, just swallowing it with wine, I decided to try brining.

