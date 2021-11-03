Cohesive Jackson Street downtown plan up for bid

INVITATION TO BID Medical District Drainage Tunnel Extension at Ehrhardt Street Project The City of Charleston is accepting bids from PREQUALIFIED bidders for construction services for the Medical District Drainage Tunnel Extension at Ehrhardt Street Project. Generally, the work for this Project consists of Construction of a stormwater tunnel and drop shaft structure that will service a portion of the Medical District. The Ehrhardt Tunnel will be connected to the Spring Fishburne US 17 Drainage Tunnel System at the existing Cannon Street Shaft. Prequalified bidders include Atkinson Construction, Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., Michels Tunneling, SAK Construction, Super Excavators Inc., and Triad Engineering and Contracting Co. This project is funded in part by and is subject to all applicable requirements of the Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) grant program, funded and regulated at the federal level by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by the State of South Carolina. The City will receive bids until December 10, 2021 @ 2:00pm at 2 George Street, Suite 2100, Charleston, SC 29401. All related documents will be available on our website, www.charleston-sc.gov, (Business, Bidline, Stormwater), or may be obtained by submitting a request to documents-chs@davisfloyd.com for permission to access documents located at https://davisfloyd.filegenius.com. For more information, Contact Steve Kirk at kirks@charleston-sc.gov or 843-579-7682. AD# 1970738.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO