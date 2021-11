The Estes Park football team (3-6, 1-3) concluded its season this past Thursday night with a 66-24 home win over Prospect Ridge Academy(1-8, 0-4). “It was a great way to finish the season,” said Head Coach Aaron Carlson. “I told our team that we all just need to do our jobs, do them to the best of our abilities, and that will be good enough to have a successful night.”

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO