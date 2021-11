ATLANTA (CBS46) — The director of the Fulton County Elections Board is resigning effective Dec. 31. Richard Barron says that he is leaving on a "high note." The chairman of the board says Barron was not forced to resign, but that the politics were a distraction and Barron felt as long as he was there, it would be a distraction. Barron has reportedly received death threats since the recent presidential election.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO