Tesla full self-driving is inconsistent at best

By Submitted by quonset
slashdot.org
 5 days ago

With around 1,000 people in beta testing for Tesla's full "self-driving" feature, reports have been coming in regarding its performance. It's a mixed bag, to say the least. Drivers have reported a multitude of annoying and potentially dangerous lapses in the software, while also saying it...

slashdot.org

CAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Fixes Recall Issue Involving Full Self-Driving Beta Software

Tesla issued a recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to fix a software update that could lead to false collision warnings resulting in unnecessary automated emergency braking. Nearly 12,000 Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles from model years 2017 to 2021...
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

Tesla's 'full self-driving' delights and annoys with Jekyll-and-Hyde personality, drivers say

Washington, DC (CNN) — Drivers with Tesla's "full self-driving" software often don't know what their cars will do next. Tesla owners have been wowed by their cars' new abilities, but some say they have also been alarmed and frustrated by the accompanying flaws. One second drivers find themselves praising the cars' skills; the next moment they're grabbing the wheel to avoid crashing or breaking the law.
CARS
Insurance Journal

Safety Head Criticizes Tesla Over Its Release of New Self-Driving Software

The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Monday criticized electric carmaker Tesla Inc.’s decision to provide new self-driving software to vehicle owners without addressing safety concerns that the agency raised after a series of fatal accidents. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy wrote a letter to Tesla Chief Executive...
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

Elon Musk announces Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.4 update as rollout slows down

Elon Musk has announced the upcoming release of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta 10.4 update as Tesla slows down the rollout. Earlier this week, Tesla started rolling out Full Self-Driving Beta 10.3. The update came after a false start last weekend when Tesla pushed the update with some problems and ended...
CARS
invezz.com

NTSB head calls Tesla’s self driving feature ‘misleading’

Comments came after she sent Musk a letter of how Tesla wasn’t responding to safety watchdogs. The letters sent haven’t had significant impacts on Tesla’s stock price. Jennifer Homendy, NTSB head, recently criticized the driver-assist systems on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) following numerous fatal accidents in the past couple of years. In addition, she claims that the company’s “Full Self-Driving” application is ‘misleading’.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Tesla Takes Heat From NTSB Chief Homendy Over Self-Driving

Electric vehicle darling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report on Tuesday took some heat from National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy. She criticized the company on CNBC for labeling its driver-assistance systems as “full self-driving.” The systems are under fire after vehicles with them were involved in several crashes over the past few years.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Tesla self-driving recall sees over 11,700 EVs returned to sender

Tesla has issued a recall for many of its vehicles over a software update issued in late October to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program. Though it quickly withdrew the update and issued a fix, following the formal recall process helps ensure that necessary updates are performed to as many affected vehicles as possible.
CARS
inputmag.com

This self-driving boat taxi is now available in Amsterdam

Roboat was developed by scientists from MIT and the Netherlands. Roboat is an autonomous water-taxi that initially began development in 2015 by scientists from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and the Senseable City Laboratory, together with the Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions (AMS Institute) in the Netherlands.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Popular Science

Tesla issues a recall over its latest self-driving update

Tesla issued a safety recall Tuesday for nearly 12,000 vehicles over a “software communication error” tied to an update the company rolled out last month. The problem impacted drivers that are part of Tesla’s limited early access Full-Self Driving Beta population, which includes Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles released from 2017 through 2021.
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla recalls 11,704 vehicles after identifying Full Self-Driving Beta software error

All of the affected vehicles had early access to the automaker’s “Full Self-Driving Beta,” it’s advanced driver assistance system. The system, which is still in beta mode and requires the driver to be attentive at all times, has been released to thousands of customers in recent weeks. Tesla said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries as a result of the software error.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Tesla Remotely Recalls Full Self-Driving Software for 'Phantom Braking' Problem

Tesla has issued a recall after some drivers of Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Model 3 vehicles reported that their cars had suddenly braked while in motion. The problem was faulty software that caused the vehicles’ automatic emergency braking (AEB) to incorrectly activate—an issue known as “phantom braking.” Tesla has already fixed the problem through an over-the-air (OTA) software update sent out last week.
TECHNOLOGY
arcamax.com

Tesla's handling of braking bug in public self-driving test raises alarms

Tesla pushed out a new version of the experimental software suite it calls Full Self-Driving to approved drivers on Oct. 23 through an "over the air" update. The next morning, Tesla learned the update had altered cars' behavior in a way the company's engineers hadn't intended. In a recall report...
CARS
sciencetimes.com

Self-Driving Cars in 2021

Self-driving cars in 2021 are no longer concept cars, but real objects on the roads. Technology is so advanced that it is difficult to distinguish a car with a live driver from an unmanned car on the road. According to forecasts, by 2025 such cars will become commonplace and no longer amaze.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Apple's self-driving car plans are accelerated by former Tesla Autopilot software executive

Apple has acquired former Tesla Autopilot software executive employee Christopher Moore, as reported by Bloomberg. Christopher Moore's onboarding is the latest in Apple's efforts to accelerate its self-driving car plans. The hiring of Christopher Moore presents an interesting dynamic to Apple's self-driving car project. Moore has, in the past, refuted...
CARS
Apple Insider

Apple hires former Tesla engineer to bolster its self-driving car project

Apple has hired a former Tesla engineer to work on software for its secretive "Apple Car" project, according to a new report. The Cupertino tech giant has hired Christopher "CJ" Moore to work on Apple's autonomous driving software, Bloomberg has reported. Moore will report to Stuart Bowers, another former Tesla executive who now works at Apple.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla starts retrofit program for cameras on older vehicles with ‘Full Self-Driving’

Tesla has launched a retrofit program for Autopilot cameras on older vehicles with the “Full Self-Driving” package. Starting with the introduction of its Autopilot 2.0 suite of sensors in 2016, Tesla started selling all of its cars with the promise that they have all the hardware necessary to achieve full self-driving capability with future software updates.
CARS
