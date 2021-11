This event has two divisions, the Fortnite Solos division and the Fortnite Trios division. For Solos, participants will be placed into a single elimination tournament. Each match will be 2 games and the team with the most eliminations out of the 2 games played combined is deemed the winner. For Trios, participants will have a designated amount of time to play matches, and will be assigned points based on their performance. Players will be required to submit (with screenshots) their three best games. The participant with the highest cumulative score will be declared the winner. This is a free event!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO