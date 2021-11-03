Never Normal Records and Uganda’s ANTI-MASS collective announce collaborative compilation, ‘Gukuba’

The Orchard’s label partner Mass Appeal, led by Hip Hop legend Nas, recently announced details around its Hip Hop 50 The Soundtrack compilation, as part of its massive #HipHop50 campaign in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th year. Teaming up with some of the industry’s most highly regarded producers including DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take a Daytrip and Tainy, Mass Appeal will drop The Soundtrack in a series of 10 EPs of all newly released music that will bring together these creative minds who are defining the landscape of music and culture in celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop. The 10-part project will be distributed through The Orchard.
