EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 131.49; (P) 131.94; (R1) 132.40; …. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as corrective pattern from 133.44 is still extending. Deeper fall could be seen but downside should be contained...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3349; (P) 1.3457; (R1) 1.3511; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.4248 is in progress and should target 1.3164 fibonacci level next. On the upside, break of 1.3606 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Returns to support zone

The resistance of the 131.40 mark was held on Wednesday, and the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate declined to the support zone at 130.63/130.90. On Thursday morning, the rate was located in the zone and below the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 130.85. A decline below the support...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Reaches 50.00% Fibonacci Retracement

The decline of the EUR/USD, on Thursday, passed the support of the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.1463 and reached the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1455. Future forecasts were based upon whether the retracement level provides support. If the rate recovers from the 1.1455 level, the EUR/USD might...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily Recommendations on Major

EUR/USD - 1.1445. Euro's break of previous 1.1514 support to 1.1477 Wednesday, then yesterday's fall to a fresh 15-month bottom of 1.1444 in holiday-thin New York suggests Mid Term decline from 20210 peak at 1.2349 (January) would extend to 1.1405/10 after consolidation but reckon 1.1383 should hold due to loss of momentum.
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The Greenback continues to appreciate against most major currencies. Over the past session, the pair managed to form a resistance at 1.1476 and the expectations for continued declines remain unchanged. The pair is approaching the 1.1410 support coming from the higher time frames. It is possible that the market will consolidate around this area. In the event of a breach, a test of the following zones at around 1.1300 and 1.1180 can be expected. Deeper pullbacks are not ruled out due to increased volatility, but they should be limited by the resistance at around 1.1594. Until this area is violated, prices should be under the bears’ control. No significant events in the economic calendar are expected today.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7302; (P) 0.7348; (R1) 0.7371;. AUD/USD’s fall from 0.7555 extends to as low as 0.7294 so far today. Current development argues that corrective rise from 0.7105 has completed with three waves up to 0.7555. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 0.7169 support first, and then 0.7105 low. We’d look for bottoming signal again at around 0.6991 key support. On the upside, though, break of 0.7431 resistance is needed to indicate completion of the fall. Otherwise, further decline will remain in favor.
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA stays on the cards

EUR/JPY extends the downside and clinches 4-week lows. The 200-day SMA comes next in the 130.40 region. The continuation of the downtrend is predicted to meet the next interim support at the 55-day SMA at 130.48 ahead of the more significant level at the 200-day SMA near 130.40. This area of contention stays reinforced by the proximity of a Fibo retracement (of the October’s rally) near 130.30.
babypips.com

Chart Art: Back-to-Back Trend Plays With GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP

We’re all about the pound’s trends today because EUR/GBP is hitting a channel resistance while GBP/JPY is trading near Fib retracement levels. Guppy has been on an uptrend since mid-2020 but now it’s consolidating at the 153.00 major psychological level. As you can see, 153.00 lines up with not only...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Close Below Key Fibo Support Could Spark Bigger Drop

The Euro remains in red on Thursday and extends weakness to the new 2021 low, hitting the lowest level since July 2020, following nearly 1% drop on Wednesday (the third biggest daily fall this year). Higher than expected US inflation in October boosted expectations that the Fed may start tightening...
actionforex.com

A look at 5-yr and 10-yr yield after strong rebound

US treasury yields staged a strong rebound overnight following the much stronger than expected CPI data. Five year yield closed up 0.146 at 1.214. The development suggests that pull back from 1.251 has completed after well defending 1.042 support. The stay above rising 55 day EMA also keeps near term outlook bullish. Retest of 1.251 resistance would be seen soon. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 0.192 to 100% projection of 0.192 to 0.988 from 0.606 at 1.402.
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Trades on USD/JPY and EUR/NZD

Can you believe it’s already the middle of the week?. If you haven’t bagged pips yet, then you’ll definitely want to check out what’s up on USD/JPY and EUR/NZD’s charts. Get’ em while they’re hot!. USD/JPY: 1-hour. First up is a nice trend retracement play on USD/JPY’s 4-hour time frame.
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, USD/JPY and technical analysis

To target 1.1700's, EUR/USD must cross massive hurdles at 1.1601, 1.1613. 1.1654 and 1.1681. Bottoms are located at 1.1533, 1.1519, and big break at the 5 years average 1.1490. Immediate targets on a break of 1.1490 are found at 1.1457, 1.1429, 1.1379, 1.1258, and 1.1197. Break below 1.1490 on the...
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Finds Resistance In 50-Huor SMA

On Friday, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate found support in the 130.75/130.90 zone. The following recovery continued into Monday until the rate encountered the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average. Up to the middle of the day’s European trading hours, the SMA was pushing the rate down. If the...
babypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/CHF

We’re focusing on the euro this afternoon with a forex calendar stocked with plenty of data ahead from Europe. Will the latest trade and sentiment data get traders moving on this simple range setup in EUR/CHF?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at NZD/USD running into...
FXStreet.com

Currency Market: EUR and Cycles, GBP, JPY targets

Tough week ahead for currency markets as trade selection is most vital. From 13 currency pairs traded weekly over many years, here's the best, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, CAD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/NZD. For EUR/NZD trades due to oversold. USD/CAD is in contention to oversold CAD/CHF and fairly neutral CAD/JPY while EUR/USD and AUD/USD...
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Almost reaches 131.00 level

The decline of the EUR/JPY passed the support zone that is located at 131.48/131.62. The rate continued to decline until it reached the 131.02 level. Due to that reason, it is assumed that the 131.00 mark might act as resistance. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, the currency exchange rate was testing...
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Plummets Almost 100 Points

At GMT midnight to Thursday, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate bounced off the 132.56 level and began a decline. The decline gradually became sharper, as eventually the rate lost 95 base points. On Thursday morning, the rate ended the decline,as it found support in the 131.48/131.62 zone. If the support...
investing.com

EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY, USD/JPY Forecast

USD/JPY best at support at 113.40/30 again today. EUR/JPY up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend for over a week. Becoming more erratic and therefore difficult to trade. CAD/JPY was also more random and erratic last week, although shorts at first resistance at 9240/60 worked again...
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Breakout occurs

Upside risks dominated the EUR/JPY currency pair on Thursday. As a result, the common European currency surged by 103 pips or 0.78% against the Japanese Yen during Thursday's trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, bullish traders are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate higher within this...
