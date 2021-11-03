EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

The Greenback continues to appreciate against most major currencies. Over the past session, the pair managed to form a resistance at 1.1476 and the expectations for continued declines remain unchanged. The pair is approaching the 1.1410 support coming from the higher time frames. It is possible that the market will consolidate around this area. In the event of a breach, a test of the following zones at around 1.1300 and 1.1180 can be expected. Deeper pullbacks are not ruled out due to increased volatility, but they should be limited by the resistance at around 1.1594. Until this area is violated, prices should be under the bears’ control. No significant events in the economic calendar are expected today.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO