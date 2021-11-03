CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US oil inventories rose 3.3m barrels, WTI staying in sideway consolidation

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS commercial crude oil inventories rose 3.3m barrels in the week ending October 29, above expectation of 1.9m. At 434.1m barrels, oil inventories are about 6%...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer first loss in 4 sessions

Oil futures declined on Wednesday to post their first loss in four sessions. Prices fell sharply on the back of a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration, and a sharp climb in the ICE U.S. Dollar index also weighed on dollar-denominated prices for oil. Traders also continued to weigh the possibility that the Biden administration will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as the government looks for ways to ease prices of the commodity. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.81, or 3.3%, to settle at $81.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Oil prices drop as US inventories rise, inflation fears at fore

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE (Nov 10): Oil prices edged lower after US President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader increase in inflation. Consumer inflation data on Wednesday showed prices were rising at a 6.2% year-over-year rate, their highest level in three decades,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rose 1 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles rose less than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose 1.001m barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 2.125 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, declined by 2.613m barrels...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Rose
Shore News Network

Oil prices dip after U.S. inventory report

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices edged lower after U.S. crude stocks rose modestly, one day after an industry report suggested stocks had tightened. Brent crude futures were at $84.41 a barrel at 10:49 a.m. EST (1549 GMT), down 37 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 79 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.36.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

WTI slips back to 21DMA at $82.50 after less bullish than hoped for US inventory report

WTI prices have slipped in wake of a less bullish than hoped for US crude oil inventory report. WTI have slipped back to their 21DMA at $82.50. Crude oil prices have turned lower in wake of the latest official weekly US crude oil inventory report. Front-month future prices of the American benchmark for sweet light crude oil, West Texas Intermediary or WTI, has fallen more than $1.0 since the report from above $83.50 to around $82.50, meaning losses on the day currently stand just above 1.0%. For now, WTI seems to be finding some support at its 21-day moving average at $82.50.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.0 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 435.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of November 5, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5. That matched the average increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.5 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles were expected to show no change for the week. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub unchanged for the week. Oil prices pared some of its earlier losses after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract was down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $83.70 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
theedgemarkets.com

Gold consolidates as US inflation surges

BENGALURU (Nov 11): Gold prices were flat on Thursday (Nov 11) after a surge in US consumer prices drove the metal, seen as an inflation hedge, to a five-month peak in the previous session. Spot gold was little changed at US$1,850.00 (about RM7,703.40) per ounce by 0100 GMT after hitting...
BUSINESS
wbiw.com

Indiana produces about 1.4M barrels of oil

INDIANA – With gasoline prices reaching their highest levels since 2014 this fall, consumers, policymakers, and economic experts have lately turned their attention to the state of oil production in the U.S. and worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an uneasy time for oil, as with many other products and...
INDIANA STATE
OilPrice.com

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. consumers and utilities will be paying much higher prices for natural gas and energy this winter, as record American natural gas exports amid sluggish domestic production growth have raised prices for the fuel. The global natural gas supply crunch has impacted U.S. prices, too. But it has also drawn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for global oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday left its forecast for global oil-demand growth in 2022 unchanged from its October estimate at 4.2 million barrels a day, while trimming its forecast for 2021 growth by around 160,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million barrels a day. That would put global oil demand at 100.6 million barrels a day in 2022, around 500,000 barrels a day above 2019 levels, while 2021 demand is seen at 96.4 million barrels a day, OPEC said in its monthly report. The organization, meanwhile, left its forecast for non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 and 2022 unchanged at 700,000 and around 3 million barrels a day, respectively. That puts non-OPEC supply at 63.6 million barrels a day this year and 66.7 million barrels a day in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilmanmagazine.com

A Promising Future for the Oil Industry

The hydrocarbon industry has been a target of attack in the last three decades due to the increased concern over carbon emissions and other pollutants, and more than once the business has been buried when the market declines. There had never been such a great impact on the industry as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Fall by 2.5M Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week, exacerbating expectations that supply will remain tight as demand continued to improve. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark traded at $84.56 barrel on the news, after settling up 2.7% cents at $84.15 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories decreased by 2.5 million barrels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Breaks Out of Bullish Flag

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market broke higher on Tuesday as we have cleared a downtrend line which features itself as being the top of the flag. The flag is a very bullish sign, and I think what we see here is an attempt to break towards the $85 level. If we can break above the $85 level, then it is very likely that we could go looking towards much higher levels, perhaps kicking off the “measured move” of this market that suggests via the bullish flag that we could go as high as $100. Nonetheless, it is going to take a while to get there, but clearly this is a market that should continue to find value hunters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy