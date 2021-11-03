CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Gross Reservoir Expansion Project: Agreement Reached Between Denver Water And Boulder County

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

By Rick Sallinger and Kerry O’Connor

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Water in the western United States is liquid gold and Gross Reservoir in Boulder County is a gold mine. A decades-long battle involving federal, state and local governments is winding down as Boulder County and Denver Water finally come to an agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlLnO_0clu3N4d00

Gross Reservoir (credit: Denver Water)

It will take five years, but when completed the dam will be 131 feet higher and Gross Reservoir will hold far more water.

Jim Lockhead, the CEO of Denver Water acknowledged the agreement with the Boulder County Commissioners came after a long dispute .

“I recognize that this was a hard and emotional decision by the Boulder County Commissioners. There was a lot of really intense feeling and opposition by local residents about the impacts of construction and the environmental impacts of the construction,” Lockhead said.

The Board of Denver Water has now approved the agreement reached with the Boulder County Commissioners a day earlier. Signs in the area of the reservoir above and outside of Boulder read, “Stop Gross Dam Expansion.” This battle has been going on two decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaYQq_0clu3N4d00

Copter4 flew over Gross Reservoir (credit: CBS)

Tim Guethner who lives near the reservoir expressed his opposition to CBS4’s Rick Sallinger this past summer, “This construction project would destroy the natural characteristics of this area.”

Part of the reservoir used for recreation will be blocked off, but remain open away from the dam. The agreement comes after Denver Water sued the Boulder County Commissioners in federal court to speed the approval process.

Claire Levy is one of the commissioners who opposed the dam expansion.

She told CBS4, “None of us commissioners like this project either. We think it’s bad for the environment and it is going to have a tremendous impact on the residents.”

What Boulder gets out of the deal is $13 million to go towards mitigating problems the project will create.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxgD7_0clu3N4d00

(credit: CBS)

Lockhead said of the agreement, “This is a tremendous improvement to the security and reliability of our water system.”

Bev Kurtz, another area resident, predicted in July, “The noise is going to be unbelievable, The traffic from construction workers. The explosions from blowing up that mountain to level it. The animals will leave, it’s going to be a real circus.”

There is still one possible obstacle. A group called “Save the Colorado” is deciding whether to continue its so far unsuccessful efforts to block the dam expansion in court.

CBS Denver

COVID In Larimer County: Demand For Testing Grows 20% In Last Month

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As COVID-19 cases soar throughout Colorado, making the state one of the top five most infectious states in the nation, many counties are working to secure more funding and access for COVID-19 testing. The demand for testing has grown so large lately that the State of Colorado had to strike a deal with a third-party testing company to help meet demand. (credit: CBS) In Larimer County, positivity rates and hospitalizations started spiking months ago. “We have seen about a 20% increase from the beginning of October to the beginning of November,” said Kori Wilford, spokesperson for Larimer County’s...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Another Storm Will Miss The Front Range, Snow Guaranteed In The Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – Just like every recent storm to hit Colorado, the storm arriving Tuesday night will bring snow to the high country and very little if anything to Denver and the Front Range. This is entirely because of the trajectory of the storm. Usually by November the storm track across the country has moved far enough south to allow storms to track closer to Colorado’s border with New Mexico than Wyoming. Storms that track across southern Colorado have a much better chance of bringing snow to Denver and the Front Range compared to storms farther north. Unfortunately, the storm track will be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Federal Infrastructure Package To Create ‘Less Congestion, More Safety’ For Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Late Friday night Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package which was part of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. It would fund projects like upgrading roads, bridges, railways, broadband internet and transportation. The bill will also allot money to address climate change. Many Colorado leaders supported the passage of the bill, including Gov. Jared Polis. (credit: CBS) “This country and Colorado specifically we’ve been under investing in infrastructure for the last 20 years,” said Tony Milo, Executive Director of the Colorado Contractors Association. “The crisis that people know about is our roads and bridges and congestion problems on I-25, 270, and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

More Colorado School Districts Will Have 4 Day Weekend Due To Staffing Shortages

*Editor’s note: This story is updated to reflect Adams County School District 14’s decision to cancel class on Nov. 12 as well. (CBS4) – Three Colorado school districts will cancel classes later this week because they don’t have the staff to stay open. Boulder Valley School District, Adams 12 Five-Star Schools and Adams County School District 14 Schools all announced they won’t have class on Friday. It will give both students and staff a four-day weekend, since there also won’t be school Thursday in observance of Veterans Day. “With the Veterans Day holiday being on the Thursday, it created a large number...
COLORADO STATE
Claire Levy
CBS Denver

Commerce City Police Chief Worked From Las Vegas, Drove City Vehicle Back And Forth

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The police chief in Commerce City, Clint Nichols, was allowed to work remotely from Las Vegas and drove a city vehicle back and forth in a practice that is now receiving scrutiny following a CBS4 investigation. Police Chief Clint Nichols (credit: CBS) “Going forward, I would not like to see provisions like this in future contracts,” said Mayor Ben Huseman. Huseman told CBS4,”I would hope that going forward, that if we have a contract executed with a key employee like this, that we would have provisions in place that would ensure our duties are executed here locally instead...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Researchers Testing How To Un-Learn Chronic Pain

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A new, non-drug treatment is helping patients “unlearn” chronic back pain. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are testing pain re-processing therapy. The psychological approach to pain management is helping many people get aspects of their lives back. In a study of 150 people, 66% of them were pain free or nearly pain-free after one month compared to 20% in the placebo group. (credit: CBS) Most maintained relief for a year. “Changes in the brain cause the pain to persist. Basically, the brain learns the pain, and what we try to do in this study was teach people how to unlearn the pain,” said Dr. Yoni Ashar, clinical psychologist and neuroscientist. Yoni says pain is always real, but if the problem starts in the brain, it can be resolved there as well.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Cat Tests Positive For Bubonic Plague In Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A cat is sick with the plague in Jefferson County. Officials with Jefferson County Public Health said on Monday a domestic cat living in Evergreen tested positive for bubonic plague at the end of October. They think it came in contact with a sick rodent — possibly a rat. It’s the first case of the plague in Jefferson County this year. Jim Rada, the director of Environmental Health Services at JCPH, says that modern antibiotics are effective against plague. “While plague is a serious disease, and cases of animal-borne disease in household pets is never something we like to see,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Lane Splitting’, Dangerous Motorcycle Activity, Leads To Death Of Aurora Motorcyclist

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Aurora as he rode between cars at the intersection of Blackhawk Street and Mississippi Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into a tow truck that was turning left. It is called “lane splitting” — motorcycles maneuver between the cars. Often when a light is red the motorcycles will move between the stopped vehicles to get in front of them at the intersection. It’s a practice that Megan Burchstead sees regularly from her apartment perch in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. “I have seen and also recorded (it) countless times. Probably the main thing they do downtown...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Construction Continues On Chimney Hollow Reservoir In Northern Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– There is progress on the construction of a new reservoir in Northern Colorado. The Chimney Hollow Reservoir will provide 90,000 acre-feet of water storage for the state. (credit: northernwater.org) The project will not take water away from agriculture up north. Instead, it will get water using the water rights of the existing Windy Gap Project. (credit: northernwater.org) Chimney Hollow is near Loveland and just west of Carter Lake.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

In-N-Out Burger Proposing Another Location In Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The popular burger chain In-N-Out Burger is hoping to expand in Colorado. A neighborhood meeting is planned this month within the City of Arvada as part of the restaurant’s application for “Major Modification” at a new location near Wadsworth and I-70. (credit: In-N-Out) “In-N-Out is proposing to redevelop a portion of the Arvada Marketplace Shopping Center located at the southeast corner of 52nd & Wadsworth in Arvada, Colorado. The proposed redevelopment would include the demolition of the existing parking field at the NW corner of the referenced shopping center and development into a 3,879 square foot In-N-Out Burger that would include both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-through,” the application states. Locations in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Lone Tree, and Lakewood are already open. A Thornton location is nearing completion. A location in Fort Collins was scrapped in the planning phase. (credit: City of Arvada) It could be well into 2022 before the plan is approved by Arvada, then construction could take several months before the doors open. A virtual neighborhood meeting is planned for Nov. 10: https://arvada.org/events/20211110/1320?type=3
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Vehicle Thefts On The Rise In Denver, Thieves Taking From A Medical Campus

DENVER (CBS4)- A family from Durango became the victims of car theft while staying a Denver hospital. They are just one instance of rising auto theft in the city. In early October, Manuelito Garbiso had the scare of his life when his wife had to be airlifted from their home in Durango to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver. He says she is pregnant with twins, and the babies weren’t putting on weight. “They flew my wife down on the Flight for Life from Durango, and because I had a vehicle I drove the vehicle down here,” said Manuelito. When he arrived...
DENVER, CO
