Initial supplies of the iPhone 13 models reportedly sold out quickly after the new lineup officially went on sale in September. At this current time, there are longer wait times for all variants, even the iPhone 13 mini, which was expected to be the least popular, just like its predecessor, the iPhone 12 mini. According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the technology giant is working tirelessly to improve supplies, but it may take a while for the situation to improve.

