Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He’s Taking A Break From Moviemaking

NOOOO! Ryan Reynolds has decided to take a break from making movies after wrapping up his latest film, “Spirited”. Reynolds shared that he is “just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them”. The actor said that even though he won’t be filming for a little while, he’ll still be busy with his company.

Reynolds is married to Blake Lively and they share three young daughters.

Have you given up a good job so you could spend more time with your family? What is your favorite movie with Ryan Reynolds?