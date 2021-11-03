School Safety Conference Aims To Reduce Threats

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a continued drop in COVID-19 cases and the authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, Vickie Cartwright, interim Broward superintendent of schools has recommended making masks optional for all students as of November 20. The recommendation came Tuesday as the Broward School Board met to discuss proposed revisions to the district’s current face mask policy. Two weeks ago the board voted to make masks optional for students and teachers in high school. At the time, Cartwright said the decision was based on new numbers and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and local public health experts. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, on Wednesday the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Select Publix, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies are also administering the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children. Find pharmacy locations here. Select Winn-Dixie pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine doses to the 5-11 set. Click Here for availability

