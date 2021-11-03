CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Safety Conference Aims To Reduce Threats

By 4 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent surge in school threats has sent some students back to virtual...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Parents Of Woodland Hills High School Students Concerned About School Safety Following Another Threat

CHURCHILL, Pa. (KDKA) — Woodland Hills High School students will attend classes virtually on Thursday and Friday after a threat was made by a student on social media. This is the second time the district has gone back to virtual learning due to a threat. Last week, the district canceled in-person classes for two days due to “credible threats” following a fight involving dozens of students.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Safety alert issued by North Allegheny school officials after vague online threat

MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials with the North Allegheny School District sent an alert to parents about an online threat circulating on social media. The notice sent to parents said district leaders were notified on Wednesday evening about the threat referencing a “CMS student.” In the threat, there was no direct mention of Carson Middle School, only the initials CMS. To clarify, the threat was not directly made against Carson Middle School.
CARSON, PA
Jackson County Pilot

School ‘threat’ originated in Missouri

The threat that led to early dismissal at the Jackson County Central High School Thursday and a districtwide lockdown originated in Missouri last week. That’s the determination of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted the school district in safely closing the high school Thursday morning and continues to monitor the other schools in the county.
MISSOURI STATE
wtae.com

Campus Safety Conference underway in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Campus Safety Conference is underway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. The 3-day event gives educators and law enforcement officials tips and ideas on how to keep students and teachers safe. "Campus safety is way more than just responding to active shooters," said Robin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Education
1350kman.com

Authorities say social media threat wasn’t aimed at Junction City High School

An alleged threat made against Junction City High School over social media Wednesday morning was determined to be a false alarm. According to a Facebook post by Junction City Police Wednesday, it was determined the threat was not directed at the high school but rather a different high school in another state. It’s unclear what school the threat was directed at, but JCPD says it is in contact with authorities in that jurisdiction.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
wbhfradio.org

Euharlee Police to Implement New Traffic Safety Program to Reduce Excessive Speeding Through Euharlee Elementary and Woodland Middle School Zones

Implementation of an automated traffic enforcement safety device program to be put in place to increase children’s safety. (Euharlee, GA, DATE) – The Euharlee Police Department will begin an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program at two schools throughout the county to increase safety for students, parents, teachers, and anyone else traveling through the school zones.
EUHARLEE, GA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

School threat not directed at MCHS

Tommy Burrough, superintendent of McLean County Public Schools, and Sheriff Ken Frizzell of the McLean County Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement Monday about a possible threat at McLean County High School. “Basically kids went and told their guidance counselors about a possible threat,” Burrough said. “(We) worked with the...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
CBS Denver

School Leaders In 3 Colorado Districts Wrestle With Staffing Shortages, Cancel Classes On Friday

(CBS4) – After months of navigating shifts from in-person to at-home learning, school districts across Colorado are facing a new hurdle. “Right now, we are suffering from a variety of different types of pressures,” said Drew Adams, Director of Talent Development for Adams 14 School District. Administrators in that district sent a letter to families about schools closing on Friday due to staff shortages, mainly due to a lack of substitutes. “Everything will be closed, all district offices. It will be similar to if we had a natural disaster some or some other emergency scenario like a snow day where we were unable...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

252 Violations Recorded During Operation Safe Stop Initiative Aimed At Enforcing Safe Driving Around School Buses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania leaders are calling attention to an ongoing issue that can put childrens’ lives on the line — safe driving around school buses. PennDOT, state police and education leaders wrapped up their Operation Safe Stop initiative on Monday afternoon. In just one day and with limited districts participating, they had 252 violations of the school bus stopping law. Leaders say the actual daily number is likely even higher than that. “The tragic fact is that too often drivers ignore the warning light on school buses and try to pass them putting our children in jeopardy and this is just not acceptable,” PennDOT official Kurt Myers said. State leaders ask everyone to pay extra attention at school bus stops and in school zones.
TRAFFIC
CBS Miami

Broward School Superintendent Vickie Cartwright Recommends Making Masks Optional For All Students

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a continued drop in COVID-19 cases and the authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, Vickie Cartwright, interim Broward superintendent of schools has recommended making masks optional for all students as of November 20. The recommendation came Tuesday as the Broward School Board met to discuss proposed revisions to the district’s current face mask policy. Two weeks ago the board voted to make masks optional for students and teachers in high school. At the time, Cartwright said the decision was based on new numbers and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and local public health experts. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, on Wednesday the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Select Publix, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies are also administering the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children. Find pharmacy locations here. Select Winn-Dixie pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine doses to the 5-11 set. Click Here for availability
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
live5news.com

Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress

ATLANTA (WSB) – A bus full of students was heading to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The heroic actions of two middle schoolers saved their bus driver’s life. “I looked down, and Miss Julie’s face is just like bright red and like shaking,” bus rider Conner Doss...
ACCIDENTS

