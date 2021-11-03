CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Despite crowds and things appearing 'normal,' COVID-19 hasn't left sports and can't be wished away

By Yahoo! Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite this week's announcement from the White House that 70 percent of American adults are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus,...

WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Rain doesn’t wash away the virus

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. The recent rains did little to dampen the virus, which continues to circulate around town at relatively low levels. Will The Vaccine for kids five to 11 make us all safer? The FDA Vaccine committee seems...
Kalamazoo Gazette

666 infected across 104 new coronavirus outbreaks at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 104 new COVID-19 outbreaks linked to schools last week, resulting in the infection of at least 666 students and staff. The latest count, updated Monday, Nov. 8, included only a slight increase (3%) in new outbreaks from the prior weekly report. The Department of Health and Human Services provides an outbreaks update once a week, typically on Monday afternoon.
NHPR

N.H.'s COVID-19 vaccination data hasn't been accurate since June. Why?

New Hampshire’s inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine data is now likely leading to inaccurate counting of booster doses and breakthrough cases. The state’s vaccination data hasn’t been correct since June. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today. In...
fox2detroit.com

Federal workers offer first test of Biden vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot. About 4 million federal workers are to...
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
