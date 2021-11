It’s been a while since we heard anything about Ubisoft’s remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. The game has been delayed a number of times, with the most recent one coming just this past Spring when it was revealed that it was pushed into next year. This has caused the fanbase to worry quite a bit, as this is the routine textbook pathway to seeing a project canceled or put in limbo for several years, also known as development hell. However, Ubisoft themselves has decided to put those worries to rest. The company made a statement on Twitter saying that the game is in fact still going through development, and has not been canceled.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO