On October 28, Rep. Steve Harshman was caught on a hot mic cursing out Rep. Chuck Gray. This was shared to Facebook by Rep. Scott Clem on his Facebook after the incident. Since this time, Rep. Harshman has apologized for this incident on Friday, October 29. There have been calls for him to be censured. Along with this, Speaker of the House, Eric Barlow, has revoked Harshman's privileges to participate remotely.

