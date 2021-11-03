Win Brett Eldredge’s ‘Mr. Christmas’ Digital Download

Urban Cowboy singer Johnny Lee is ready for the holiday season with his Christmas album, ‘Santa Claus Is Lookin’ For Love,’ which will be available on Friday, October 29 for the first time ever on all digital platforms. Physical copies are also available at Amazon.com. Released by BFD/Audium Nashville and distributed exclusively through The Orchard, the album title track, “Santa Claus Is Lookin’ For Love,” brings festive cheer and joy to every listener. The playful tune describes how Santa Claus needs more than just milk and cookies to satisfy his constantly giving heart, he needs love too! Lee adds his country charm to unique takes on classic Christmas songs including a medley of favorites known around the world, as well as upbeat originals such as “Bayou Christmas” and “Red, White, And Blue Christmas.” The album is the perfect mix of both traditional and fresh yuletide tunes.

