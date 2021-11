In his first game with the Tennessee Titans, Adrian Peterson scored a touchdown, sealing a 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football.”. It was tough sledding for Peterson and the Titans’ ground game as a whole in its first game without Derrick Henry, as Tennessee could only muster 69 yards on the ground, 21 of which came from Peterson.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO