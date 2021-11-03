CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

SPUR Talk: The Challenge of Integrating Transit

By Roger Rudick
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. * PUT * THE * RIDERS * FIRST *. It seems like a simple...

sf.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

SPUR Talk: Bullet Trains and Big Cities

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. “It’s about the real estate, stupid,” a wise rail planner once said. Meaning one can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Talking Headways Podcast: A National Perspective on Building Transit

This week we’re joined by Jannet Walker-Ford, National Transit and Rail Lead at WSP. We chat about high-speed rail around the country, the benefits of trade and research groups, escalating transit-project costs, and the transport-policy environment. For those of you who get your news through your eyes and not your...
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

Facing Rider, Driver Shortages, Metro Transit Announces Cuts To Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has kept running throughout the pandemic, but there are fewer riders and fewer drivers on board. The Transportation Committee says ridership is still down from 2019 levels, and they’re down dozens of operators. That’s causing them to miss trips on both buses and the light rails. So, starting early next month, you might notice some changes. Metro Transit is cutting its service by about 5%. That will reduce or eliminate 54 routes. The committee is hoping to still get 20 more operators hired by then, which would put them at about 60 people below full staff. If you’re interested in one of those jobs, there will be a hiring event on Saturday, and next Tuesday. You can learn more about the work, and how the changes might impact your commute, by clicking here.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise Boardroom Power 2021: Pandemic Spurs Corporate Governance Progress But Challenges Remain

Get ready for more Black power in the boardrooms of corporate America. Welcome to the 2021 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors. Based on our editorial research team’s six-month analysis of Black board representation and participation at the nation’s largest publicly traded corporations, BLACK ENTERPRISE has once again produced our exclusive “Power in the Boardroom” report – the eighth such review over nine years. (BLACK ENTERPRISE did not publish its report and listing in 2020.) As part of our proprietary process, our editors evaluated the entire universe of the S&P 500 to gain a complete and comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
ECONOMY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CTA, Pace, and Metra are fighting over federal COVID stimulus funding split

There’s a cash conflict going on between Chicagoland’s three main transit agencies. CTA and Pace officials have objected to the Regional Transportation Authority’s proposal for divvying up American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds between those systems and Metra. The RTA board was supposed to take a final vote on the plan Wednesday during a special meeting, but the vote was pushed back to Friday at 11:30 a.m., to give the RTA board and the CTA, Pace, and Metra boards time to resolve the issue.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Let The Sun Shine In: Here’s What Transit Watchers Want From the MTA’s New Open Data Portal

A big dose of sunlight, possibly even bigger than the big skylight that’s being installed in the new Penn Station, is coming to the MTA. In October, Gov. Hochul signed a bill that requires the MTA to publish its internal data “including information regarding its budget, finances, ridership, routes, and service” in a legible, easily downloadable format. The bill, a year’s long effort by transit and open government advocates to bring more transparency to the MTA, directs the agency to publicize the datasets that get turned into semi-legible information in the MTA’s board books and a handful of other public facing performance metrics. If the bill works, gone will be the days of data on PDFs that researchers can’t manipulate in favor of easily accessible contract and vendor information.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Transit#Bus Service#Chicago Transit Authority#Sound Transit#Gjel Accident Attorneys#Metrocard#Clipper#Metronorth#Covid
phlcouncil.com

INCREASE IN INFESTATIONS NEAR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS SPURS RAT ABATEMENT LEGISLATION IN CITY COUNCIL

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Responding to a flurry of complaints from homeowners in neighborhoods across the city about rat infestation problems — frequently around property developments and demolitions — City Council today introduced legislation to strengthen city laws regarding the abatement of rats. The legislation, introduced by Councilmember Cindy Bass (8th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The Infrastructure Bill: What’s In It For Us?

Congress’s $1.2-trillion surface transportation reauthorization bill passed late on Friday evening and was hailed by a POTUS needing a win as a “once-in-a-generation investment.”. With the exception of a handful of funding boosts and policy improvements benefiting active transportation users, the legislation will allocate scores of billions of dollars for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Philly

Councilmember Mark Squilla Proposes Dynamic Priced Parking As Solution To Philadelphia’s Parking Problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parking wars. A new plan could drive up what you pay for parking in the City of Philadelphia. One councilmember is trying to find a way to curb the congestion in the city. Some agree with him, others not so much. Brake lights, bumper-to-bumper traffic and no open spots. It’s no secret parking in the city is a pain. “We’re trying to reduce the congestion on the streets,” Philadelphia Councilmember Mark Squilla said. Squilla is hoping to offer some relief. Squilla’s proposing dynamic priced parking, which means rates would be based on the parking demand in the city. “When there is less...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

ANALYSIS: Hochul’s New Penn Station Will Be Pleasant To Walk Through, But Won’t Add Train Capacity

Gov. Hochul’s announcement on Wednesday that New York was building a “Penn Station worthy of New Yorkers” had the pomp and circumstance of a can’t-miss infrastructural announcement, but beyond a billion-dollar facelift, advocates say riders will have to keep waiting for more train service. “Your commute should not be a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes On the Street: A Quick Ride on Boston’s New Transitway

Boston’s new center-running bus lanes are open for business in Roxbury, and they’re already delivering major benefits to pedestrian and transit riders along Columbus Avenue between Franklin Park and the Jackson Square Orange Line stop. StreetsblogMASS visited the new bus lanes on Wednesday morning to try them out. The 0.7...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

I’m fairly optimistic about the future of public transportation – if we take action now

Today a reporter from a car magazine emailed to ask whether I think U.S. public transportation is heading for a death spiral where “folks are too scared to use it, ridership falls off, investment/budget shrinks, the systems get worse, etc. It doesn’t look very good for our post-COVID future… I just wonder if the reduction in public transit [use] is only exacerbating the logistical, environmental, and economic issues that currently plague the automotive industry.” It’s good to hear that at least one car journalist is thinking about these things.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Portland Considers Electric-Cargo-Bike Delivery Hubs

This post first appeared on Bike Plortand and is reprinted with permission. The City of Portland is considering a new use for streets that would lead to cleaner and greener deliveries: “micro delivery hubs.”. At a meeting of the Old Town Community Association land use and transportation committee in mid-September,...
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Transportation Committee Approved Motions To Implement New CA Laws: Speed Limits, Bus Lane Cameras, Slow Streets

This afternoon, the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee approved three motions that push L.A. to take advantage of new state laws advancing livability. If approved by the full council, Los Angeles will move to implement bus lane camera enforcement, reduced speed limits, and make more Slow Streets permanent. Further detail...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

After multiple snafus, Metra breaks ground on long-awaited Peterson/Ridge station

Yesterday, elected officials and Metra staff broke ground on the long-awaited new Peterson / Ridge station on the Union Pacific North line. The new stop will be located at the border of West Ridge, Lincoln Square, and Edgewater, and situated between the UP-N’s number-one ridership station, Ravenswood, and the fifth-most used station, Rogers Park.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

It’s Time for America to Talk About Bike Parking

A historic commitment to increase bike parking in Paris has U.S. advocates wondering why cycle storage doesn’t get the same level of attention in American cities — and sharing policy strategies that could help. The City of Light recently grabbed headlines with the release of its revised “Plan Velo,” which...
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

A Round and a Roundy: The Symbolic End to De Blasio’s Vision Zero

Is there any more fitting symbol to the haphazard administration of Vision Zero than last month’s revelation that Mayor de Blasio had abandoned his plans to bring safety and transit improvements to Fifth Avenue after having a conversation with a pro-car billionaire?. It was all there in the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy