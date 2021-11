On “Doge Day” April 20, SEC Commissioner warned Dogecoin traders: “Don’t come complaining to the government if you lose money.” Since then, the meme coin has gone through a roller-coaster ride. Besides, a few other meme coins have been launched. One of them is Shiba Inu Coin, which has doubled in price in the last week alone.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO