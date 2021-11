SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Trey Hilderbrand and Bogdan Pavel of the UCF men's tennis team are elite eight bound in doubles at ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego, California. No. 3 Trey Hilderbrand and Bogdan Pavel earned their second doubles win of the tournament to advance to the elite eight tomorrow. The duo faced the No. 5 seed in the tournament, Andrew Fenty and Nino Ehrenschneider, from Michigan in the sweet sixteen. The Knights were able to top the Wolverines in two, very close sets and not letting it go to three as they won with a score of 7-5, 7-6(3).

