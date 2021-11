Well, there might be a two-stroke penalty in it, if you’re in the middle of an international golf competition. That’s what it cost Sam Bennett — sort of — as the Texas A&M senior played the first hole of his final round Saturday in the Spirit International at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Tex. Representing Team USA, Bennett reached in his bag, searching for his 60-degree wedge. And when he did, he found more than for which he bargained, i.e. a 58-degree wedge that didn’t belong to him.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO