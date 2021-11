An application meant to increase the effectiveness of education during quarantine ultimately resulted in the exact opposite. It was a Monday morning, 65 and sunny, and my mom had just brought me a blueberry muffin from the cafe down the street. It was 8:15, and school was just about to start! I rolled out of bed in my boxers and threw a sweatshirt over my bare shoulders. I hopped back into my cozy, warm sheets and popped open my computer to an array of blank and muted expressions. Zoom class had been going for a month now, and I was still being reminded to turn my camera on. The grey walls sat in the backdrop, accentuating the presence of the grey circles under my eyes. The muffin’s fluffiness and the blueberries tingled my tongue with savory juices. I think I could get used to learning like this.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO