Colorado gun shop owner allegedly kills wife and 2 of his kids in suspected murder-suicide

MONUMENT, Colo. (TCD) -- A gun shop owner allegedly killed his wife and two of his children on Saturday before taking his own life in the affluent Gleneagle neighborhood.

According to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive after receiving a report that someone was "seriously injured and needed help." At the scene, 50-year-old Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb, 13-year-old Felicity Kreb, 9-year-old Barrett Kreb, and the suspect, 55-year-old Christof M. Kreb, were found dead. In response, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detectives were called out to process the scene.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, an Everbridge, also known as a "reverse 911," was sent out, warning residents in the community within a 2-mile radius "to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls." The alert was reportedly sent out due to an "abundance of caution" and based on what officers found at the scene. Investigators continued to analyze and collect evidence at the residence while the Everbridge was in place.

Cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

According to The Gazette, Christof Kreb opened a business called Specialty Sports & Supply in Colorado Springs in 1994 that specializes in firearms and knives. He and his wife reportedly adopted six children from China, including Felicity and Barrett. Most of the adopted children were dwarfs, The Gazette reports. There were reportedly nine children in all.

Felicity was homeschooled, according to The Gazette, and Barrett was a new addition to the family.

After her youngest biological son was born with primordial dwarfism, Yvette reportedly wanted to adopt more children with the same condition, and she found out that many children in China with dwarfism weren’t properly taken care of.

The Gazette reports that during the pandemic, Yvette wrote online about how she made masks and kept her children sheltered at home, writing, "Most of them are dwarfs, so they are more susceptible."