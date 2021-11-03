CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of children begin receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC unanimously recommended Pfizer's low dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5...

www.cbsnews.com

International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Arrival Of Kids Vaccines Prompts Calls To End Mask Mandate In K-12 Schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A growing number of medical professionals are asking the California Department of Health to explain future masking guidelines at schools now that vaccines for 5-to 11-year-olds are on the way. Some leading UCSF doctors believe giving parents a clearer picture of when masks could come off in schools will lead to higher vaccination rates. They say their petition is gaining traction. “I don’t even think we’ve begun to see the effects of what masking and COVID has done to our children,” said parent Chelsea Schlunt. The arrival of vaccine doses for 5-to 11-year-olds is prompting parents, and...
KIDS
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Schedules 10K COVID-19 Vaccinations For Kids In 1st Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC scheduled over 10,000 vaccine appointments for kids as young as 5 within one day of the CDC authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot. Most will be given at pediatrician’s offices, but UPMC is working to set up clinics at schools and community events. The vaccines are crucial to making kids’ lives normal again, said UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics President Dr. Alejandro Hoberman. “They need the sporting events. They need their friends. They need the activities, the learning, the birthday parties and time with their grandparents — all essential in their development,” said Hoberman. WATCH: UPMC To Host Vaccine Clinic For Pregnant Women UPMC also addressed the Pfizer vaccine itself, which is one-third of the adult vaccine. Leaders wanted to ensure parents that the vaccine is safe, effective and well studied. UPMC spoke about one common concern people often read about: myocarditis. Doctors explained it’s an extremely rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hoberman said myocarditis actually happens to be more common and severe among people who come down with the virus rather than the vaccine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Knowridge Science Report

A new COVID-19 drug for people with diabetes

In a recent study, researchers developed a new COVID-19 treatment for people with diabetes, which has shown promising results in a trial. The team recognized that it could activate cells from the immune system as a potential treatment for people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by dampening the overactive response of the immune system which causes damage to the organs in the body, particularly the heart and lungs.
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

Broward Schools To Begin On-Site Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. The youngest members of our society told CBS4’s Ashley Dyer, they’re ready to get vaccinated. “I feel really happy because once I get my vaccine it means I don’t need to worry that much about COVID anymore,” said 9-year-old Kardhik Sambadh, a third grader at Country Hills Elementary. “I think it’s really good because I don’t want to get sick,” said Nikita Anthony. Jenny Thoppin said as soon as the school district called her, she signed up her...
Benzinga

FDA Approves Eton's Formulated Topiramate For Seizure, Migraine Treatment

​​​​​​Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) and Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc have announced that the FDA has approved Eprontia (topiramate) oral solution, 25mg/mL. Eprontia has been approved as a monotherapy for partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 2 years of age and older. The drug has also been approved as...
INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

