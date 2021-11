OpenTable and UrVenue Partner to Launch a Unified Solution for Booking Resort Experiences – Guests Can Now Book Restaurants, Pools, Recreation, Clubs, Lounges, Sportsbooks, and More – All in One Place

Ballarat may bring you to its borders for its history, but the site of Australia’s famous open-air museum has much more to offer than Sovereign Hill. A welcoming cafe culture, diverse culinary scene and some of the best wines from around the region will fill the gaps between sightseeing. Add in a year-round calendar of festivals and relaxing parks and you’ll be plenty busy in Ballarat. The Victorian gold rush may have ended over a century ago, but you’ll still feel like you’ve hit it rich when you check into these hotels in Ballarat – bookable on Culture Trip.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO