If you’re traveling through the City of Newburgh this week, and from here on in, you may notice it’s a little bit safer. I grew up in the Newburgh area, and I never really liked navigating the city streets with all of those intersections. In fact, the first car accident my sister ever had was at a weird intersection in the City of Newburgh. Had it been a four way stop, the accident never would have happened. And that was more than 40 years ago.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO