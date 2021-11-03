CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Insomnia may be risk factor for highly fatal brain aneurysm rupture

charlottenews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 3 (ANI): Insomnia may be a potential risk factor for a brain bleed from a ruptured aneurysm along with more well-known risk factors of smoking and high blood pressure, according to new research. The study was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Genetic Engineering News

Insomnia Identified as Potential Risk Factor for Intracranial Aneurysms and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Insomnia may be a potential risk factor for a brain bleed from a ruptured aneurysm, according to new research headed by scientists at the Karolinska Institutet. The team analyzed data from several large-scale genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to gauge genetic associations to lifestyle and cardiometabolic risk factors, as part of their study to determine any association between various modifiable lifestyle factors and cardiometabolic factors, with intracranial aneurysm (IA) and aneurysm rupture. The results, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, supported existing evidence that smoking and high blood pressure represent the strongest risk factors for IA and aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH), but also demonstrated evidence that insomnia may be a novel risk factor for IA and aSAH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Brain Reveals the Risk for Developing Obesity

Summary: The functional connectivity of neural networks associated with satiety and appetite are altered prior to the development of obesity. Obesity is a globally increasing health problem, and new interventions to prevent and treat obesity are needed. Obesity is linked to changes in brain insulin sensitivity and neurotransmitter function. These...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Houston Chronicle

Understanding Risk Factors for Vascular Disease

Everyone is at risk for vascular disease, and with Nov. 9 being National Diabetes Heart Connection Day, it’s important to understand the symptoms, risk factors and treatment options, especially for those with diabetes. Twin brother vascular surgeons, Dr. Arash Keyhani and Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, unpack what Houstonians need to know about vascular disorders to assess their potential risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic Engineering News

Obesity Risk Associated with Brain Change Function

Obesity risk factors of family background are associated with changes in the brain function, according to a study (“Obesity risk is associated with altered cerebral glucose metabolism and decreased μ-opioid and CB1 receptor availability”) published the International Journal of Obesity in conducted at the Finnish Turku PET Center. The results...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Central Serous Retinopathy: Causes and Risk Factors

Central serous retinopathy, also called central serous chorioretinopathy or CSR, is the name for a buildup of fluid under the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue in the back of the eye. It's not always known what causes central serous retinopathy, but stress and the use of corticosteroid medications are two risk factors for it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Aneurysm#Genetic Predisposition#Genetics#Cholesterol#Ani#Sah#The Karolinska Institutet#Uppsala University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
verywellhealth.com

Causes and Risk Factors of Chondrosarcoma

As with many cancers, the cause of chondrosarcoma is not clear. However, people with certain genetic conditions have an increased risk of developing chondrosarcoma. These conditions include hereditary multiple osteochondromas, Ollier disease, Maffucci syndrome, and Li-Fraumeni syndrome. In this article, the causes and risk factors for chondrosarcoma will be explored.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Washington Times-Herald

Signs and risk factors for pancreatic cancer

The pancreas is an organ in the abdomen that is tucked behind the lowest part of the stomach. The pancreas releases enzymes that aid in digestion and produces hormones that help manage blood sugar. Just like other areas of the body, the pancreas can be affected by cancer. The Mayo...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Some young Asian women may face higher risks for high blood pressure

Young Asian women with diabetes, obesity or polycystic ovary syndrome may be more likely to have high blood pressure than their peers without those conditions, according to new research that called for increased medical attention in this population. Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension, including...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy