Board of Education discusses legislative priorities ahead of next year’s session

At its meeting on Monday night, the New Haven Board of Education voted to renew its lease on the Adult and Continuing Education Center, despite rent increases. After a protracted debate, board members voted 6–1 to approve the agreement with a new landlord, SP Ella LLC, to continue leasing the property at 540 Ella T Grasso Blvd. The property currently houses the New Haven Adult and Continuing Education Center, which offers programs to help adults obtain a GED or high school diploma, learn English, prepare for the citizenship exam and more. However, multiple board members, as well as New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey, expressed a desire to find a new space for the adult education program. Under the district’s agreement, yearly rental costs will increase by around $145,000 in the first year, or by more than 20 percent. The landlord has agreed to conduct repairs on the facility.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO