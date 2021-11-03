CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board of Education discusses legislative priorities ahead of next year’s session

By Erin Achenbach
 9 days ago

The Mehlville Board of Education is in the process of establishing its legislative priorities for the 2022 Missouri legislative session. The Board of Education reviewed a list of priorities that will be used to create the district’s “Advocacy Priorities” document at its Oct. 21 meeting. The document is used when the...

