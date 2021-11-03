CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UP govt extends PM free ration scheme till Holi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANi): On the occasion of 'Deepotsava' celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) will be extended till Holi. "Today is...

houstonmirror.com

Concept of Ram Rajya is being realised in Vantangiya village: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for eight development projects in Vantangiya village of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the concept of 'Ram Rajya' was being realised in the village after being ignored for years. "The concept of...
Yogi Adityanath
Those who fired at 'Rambhakts' today bow to their power, says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the power of democracy was so strong that those who were firing at 'Ram bhakts' (devotees) some 31 years ago are today bowing down in front of those devotees. Addressing a gathering at...
India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
Death of ‘forbidden’ pet dog at Indonesia resort puts spotlight on ‘halal tourism’

An incident where a dog was left to die inside a cabbage crate in Indonesia has sparked a debate on the meaning of “halal tourism.”On 23 October, a black canine named Canon had died after it was reportedly seized by local government officials from a resort in the Aceh province, off Sumatra island in a bid to comply with sharia law.In a viral social media video, a group of police officers can be seen chasing away the dog using a piece of wood. Another officer was seen hitting the dog with a branch of a tree. Ahmad Yani, the chief...
Mahurat trading starts with indices in green

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Ringing in the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Thursday, the special Mahurat trading session flagged off at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with the indices opening in the green. The special trading window marks the beginning of Samvat 2078. It is the Hindu calendar...
Women plant mangroves to bolster India's cyclone defences

With India facing ever more powerful cyclones, women in the world's largest mangrove forest are planting thousands of saplings to help protect their coastal communities from climate change. And they also help buffer coastal communities from the cyclones that have coursed through the area. 
New change of the rules for "Green Certificate" in Bulgaria

Sofia [Bulgaria], November 4 (ANI/Novinite): The Ministry of Health has again changed the conditions under which COVID vaccination and disease certificates are valid in Bulgaria. Access to a number of indoor public places with only a coronavirus certificate was announced on October 19, and two days later the rules were adjusted to the Bulgarian reality.
Pakistan lags behind Bangladesh in per capita income

Lahore [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent address stated that prices of edible products are lower in the country when compared to other nations in the region. Pakistani local media have reported that Khan has ignored the fact that GDP per capita in the country is far lesser than even Bangladesh which came into existence nearly 24 years after Pakistan.
Afghan refugees protest outside UNHCR building in Indonesia over delay in processing asylum applications

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 7 (ANI): Hundreds of Afghan refugees continued to sit in protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) building in Indonesia over delay in processing their asylum applications. The Afghan asylum seekers called on UNHCR to process their applications to resettle. They have been protesting...
India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.“This is a time for close consultation among us,” Doval said in opening remarks...
Climate change and fires: Bolivia's forests in peril

The road through San Matias, Bolivia, is a no man's land. It is a protected area, but San Matias -- which also hosts subsistence farmers, cattle ranches and quartz mines -- burns every year as land is cleared for the next planting season.
Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition: lawyer

A US journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been charged with terrorism and sedition, his lawyer told AFP on Wednesday, and could face life in prison if convicted. Danny Fenster, who was arrested as he tried to leave the country in May, was hit with "two charges under section 50(a) of the Counter Terrorism Law and 124(a) of the Penal Code," his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP. Conviction under the counter-terrorism law carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Fenster, 37, is already on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military, unlawful association and breaching immigration law.
