UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev could beat former divisional kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov, says former UFC fighter Mike Swick. Swick competed in the UFC for many years but these days he lives in Thailand and own and operates AKA Thailand. In the United States, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov train at AKA San Jose, so Swick is well versed in both men and their skills. While Nurmagomedov was for many years the best lightweight in the UFC, he retired from the sport earlier this year and now the other lightweight fighters have the opportunity to win the title. One of those fighters is Makhachev, who recently defeated Dan Hooker for his ninth straight win.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO