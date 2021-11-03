CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

COP26: Over 100 Countries Agree To Slash Methane Emissions By 2030

By Tom Hale
IFLScience
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 100 countries have pledged support for an effort to cut emissions of methane — a potent planet-warming greenhouse gas — by 2030. Led by the US and the European Union, the Global Methane Pledge hopes to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030....

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

Related
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
The Independent

Morrisons supermarket funds trial feeding cows red UK seaweed to cut carbon emissions

A supermarket is planning to trial the use of seaweed to potentially help reduce the amount of methane produced by cattle.Morrisons is funding the three-year experiment with Queen’s University Belfast to find out how effective feeding cows seaweed from the Irish and British coasts will be in cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas.Methane is 30 times more effective in trapping heat into the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.The research programme, led by Professor Sharon Huws and Dr Katerina Theodoridou of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at the university, will also see if feeding cattle seaweed would improve the animals’...
AGRICULTURE
mining.com

COP26: What G-20 leaders agreed on coal, methane, net-zero

In the broadest sense, they got what they needed — any consensus was better than acrimonious breakdown. Politicians promised to stop financing overseas coal plants, tackle methane leaks and take greater action this decade to limit global warming. But they failed to agree on a precise date for phasing out the dirtiest fossil fuel and reaching net-zero emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
High Country News

Why reducing methane emissions matters

On a blazing hot Sunday, just before the summer solstice, a deputy with the Cibola County, New Mexico, Sheriff’s Department noticed something awry at a natural gas pipeline compressor station just outside the Pueblo of Laguna. He called Transwestern Pipeline, the station’s operator, and urged the company to send someone. When technicians arrived, they found a broken sensing line, which caused a relief valve to fully open and start oozing natural gas, the fossil fuel that generates about 40% of the nation’s electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Greenpeace#The European Union
Reuters

About 100 nations back pledge to slash methane emissions, U.S. says

GLASGOW (Reuters) - About 100 nations have pledged to cut emissions of methane as part of efforts to contain global warming, U.S. President Joe Biden told delegates at the U.N. climate conference. “One of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade to keep 1.5 degrees in...
POTUS
mining-technology.com

COP26: 40 countries agree to phase out coal-fired power

More than 40 countries have agreed to phase out coal-fired power at the COP26 climate summit. The agreement includes 18 countries promising to phase out or stop investments in new coal-fired plants domestically and internationally for the first time. The list includes major coal using countries, including Canada, Poland, Ukraine,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
Country
China
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson ‘cautiously optimistic’ on climate as leaders agree to cut methane emissions

World leaders may have jetted back to their respective countries on gas-guzzling planes, but there is still a long way to go at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Today is finance day at the crucial talks and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, will pledge to turn the UK into “the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre”. Boris Johnson struck an upbeat tone as he prepared to leave Scotland, but some UN leaders and the opposition are warning there is a long way to go to keep “1.5°C alive”. Back in SW1, Tory MPs are to launch an unprecedented bid to overturn the suspension of former minister Owen Paterson, who broke lobbying rules. Meanwhile, the PM is giving France no concessions in the fishing row and the Lords has inflicted a heavy defeat on the government on its plans to restrict pension increases. Turns out it’s true what they say: turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Nearly 100 countries commit to ‘game-changing’ pledge to cut back planet-heating methane

Close to 100 countries have committed to cutting back on the potent greenhouse gas methane at the Cop26 climate summit.The nations have agreed to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, when compared to levels in 2020.Brazil is among new signatories to the Global Methane Pledge, a deal spearheaded by the US and the European Union.But several of the top-five methane emitters, including China, Russia and India, have not yet signed the pledge.Formally announcing the agreement at an event at the summit today, president Joe Biden described it as a “game-changing commitment” in the fight against the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy