T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 is the current big thing when it comes to cricket. While this time we have got two new teams Scotland and Namibia competing for the first time in an ICC tournament, on the other hand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the old names to qualify. In this article we will explore match number 25 as South Africa and Sri Lanka will cross swords on a Saturday match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In this South Africa vs Sri Lanka face-off without a doubt, the favorites are Temba Bavuma’s men. But this is the game of cricket and miracles do happen here so let us explore the current form of both teams.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO