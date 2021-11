Governor Phil Murphy will hold his first COVID briefing since before the election today, and may signal what's next with regard to his pandemic response. Murphy has continued to say all options are on the table in terms of new mandates and restrictions, but did not impose any new mandates as election day drew near. While he may not be prepared to announce any new restrictions just yet, he does not seem to be planning to ease any existing restrictions, either.

