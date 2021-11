It’s no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ big duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen has had a profound impact on the team’s defense. With their length, rim protection, intelligence as rotators, and with Mobley’s switchability, and Allen even showing some of that this season, the two have been outstanding for the most part on that end. They have been the crucial reason that Cleveland has conceded the fifth-lowest opponent conversion rate in the restricted area this season, per NBA.com’s tracking data. What’s even more impressive is how the Cavs have protected the rim well but have fouled so infrequently.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO