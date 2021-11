TRABUCO CANYON (CBSLA) – A wildlife photographer and his friend hiking in Trabuco Canyon before dark Friday came face to face with a mountain lion. “If I said I wasn’t scared, I’d be lying, but I had to kind of hype it up and make myself sound tougher,” said photographer Mark Girardeau. “This mountain lion didn’t blink. It was so weird and we were so close. You could just see its eyes staring at us. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 Just feet away from where the mountain lion crouched, Girardeau raised his voice to scare it off. When the big cat didn’t move, he...

TRABUCO CANYON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO