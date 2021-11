More people have been applying for nursing jobs at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the CEO said Monday, but still not as many as she would like. Among the 17 goals in the department's business plan for fiscal year 2022 — July 2021 through June 2022 — is recruitment and retention in positions with high turnover rates. CEO Dannette Smith said many of those targeted positions are in benefit support areas, child welfare areas and 24-hour facilities. She and Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled the business plan at a news conference Monday.

